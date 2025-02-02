Intel heralds XeSS passing the 150 games milestone, but only two titles support XeSS 2.0

Intel has posted a celebratory video to its Twitter page highlighting that its XeSS upscaling is now supported in over 150 games. Previously in June, this number (not counting demos and benchmarking software) was just 105, so the number of supported games increased by 50% over six months or so — marking an impressive rate of growth for the XeSS upscaler that was originally launched in 2022. As upscaling becomes the de facto way to play games at higher resolutions and framerates (particularly on low-end and mid-range systems, though now somewhat infamously being emphasized even on top-end hardware like the RTX 50 Series), it's good to see that Intel is staying competitive with its implementation and that major releases are including it right alongside AMD's FSR and Nvidia's DLSS.

We’ve hit the mark on 150+ games with #XeSS support, with more on the way!👾Experience peak gaming for yourself with Intel XeSS AI upscaling today.👾 pic.twitter.com/n1lWDpo0UYJanuary 30, 2025

So, what games support Intel XeSS? The majority of games that added support in the past half-year were new releases, so that's a good place to start. Titles like the stylish-action-influenced Final Fantasy XVI, Soulsborne-influenced Black Myth: Wukong, and PlayStation ports Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok have all launched with Intel XeSS 1.0 support.

Several older games, but especially multiplayer titles, either also launched with Intel XeSS 1.0 support or were retrofitted with XeSS support after the fact. This includes multiplayer staples like Fortnite, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (and III), Tekken 8, and The Finals. Single-player games with retrofitted XeSS support include Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and even Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

Unfortunately, current support for Intel XeSS 2.0 is quite lacking, which is a shame since XeSS 2.0 supports AI-powered Frame Generation without needing to use non-accelerated AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation in tandem, unlike 1.0. Only Marvel Rivals and F1 2024 currently support XeSS 2.0, but upcoming titles like Assassin's Creed Shadows and Civilization VII will launch with the feature intact — at least, with the visually-improved XeSS 2.0 Super Resolution if not the whole suite with Frame Gen.

Fortunately for Intel users in need of upscaling and playing games without native support for Intel XeSS, AMD was kind enough to make most versions of its FSR upscaler easily cross-compatible with various GPU architectures. Notably at the time of DLSS and RTX 20 Series' launch, this even provided easy resolution scaling performance gains for past-gen Nvidia users, which earned AMD lots of favor at the time.

But of course, the best experience for Intel GPU users will be native support for Intel XeSS — particularly since even XeSS 1.0 looked markedly better than FSR 1.0 and some would argue even FSR 2.0. XeSS 1.0 or Super Resolution-only users hurting for Frame Generation may also want to consider the GPU-agnostic Lossless Scaling software for Frame Gen insertion.