Nvidia Hotfix arrives to address black screen issues remaining after Thursday's driver release

Nvidia released GeForce Game Ready Driver Version 572.60 earlier in the week, but one of the most important bug fixes was ineffectual in some cases, according to various tech forum members. Today, Nvidia has sought to plug its GPU black screen issues more tightly with GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 572.65. Fingers crossed it works this time.

There's just one bullet point in the GeForce Hotfix Display Driver version 572.65 description. "This hotfix addresses the following issue: PC may boot to a black screen when connected via DisplayPort with certain monitors [5131002]," writes Nvidia. However, a follow-up paragraph outlines the arduous task facing graphics driver developers in 2025. "A GeForce driver is an incredibly complex piece of software," says Nvidia. "We have an army of software engineers constantly adding features and fixing bugs. These changes are checked into the main driver branches, which are eventually run through a massive QA process and released."

So, we have to forgive Nvidia (or, indeed, AMD or Intel) for the odd wrinkle in drivers, be it a game or machine-breaking issue or something less drastic like visual artifacts or so on. The good thing about a Hotfix, though, is that it can be delivered pretty quickly, and those who are actually suffering from the bug in question can apply it. Others can simply wait for the update to be rolled into the mainline WHQL driver release in due course – it might be an important bug fix for them at some later date.

Eagle-eyed readers might notice an important difference in black screen bug fixing emphasis between the recently released GeForce Game Ready Driver Version 572.60 and the newly arrived hotfix. While the former was flagged to fix various black screen issues experienced by RTX 50 Series graphics card owners, the hotfix seems to apply to the broader GeForce ownership.

The wider applicability of this black screen fix, Version 572.65, is welcome if you look at the official Version 572.60 feedback thread on the GeForce forums. Jaunt over to the community, and you will notice that there are owners of a range of cards, including the RTX 3060, RTX 4090, and RTX 5070 Ti, who grouse about Thursday's driver not banishing their black screen problems.

Usually, it is a good idea to hold back from fresh driver updates for a period and monitor forums for other people to discover issues. However, those who have bought one of the new RTX 50 cards and are keen to keep up with the latest software may throw caution to the wind. Also, GeForce Game Ready Driver Version 572.60 was attractive for its support for Naraka: Bladepoint with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation (MFG), plus Monster Hunter Wilds with DLSS and Frame Generation, as well as support for 29 new G-Sync Compatible monitors.