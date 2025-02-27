New Nvidia GeForce driver addresses RTX 50-series GPU black screen issues

Nvidia has finally rectified black screen issues with the RTX 50-series products, which comprise some of the best graphics cards. Game-ready driver 572.60 has been published, featuring a host of bug fixes, including a fix that prevents black screens from occurring on Blackwell GPUs. The new update also supports Naraka: Bladepoint's DLSS 4 update, Monster Hunter Wilds, and 29 new G-Sync-compatible displays.

This driver update should hopefully end the stability issues plaguing the RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti. The patch notes specifically imply that "Various black screen issues" have been fixed, featuring error codes [5088957] [5100062] [5089089]. In addition, six other bug fixes have been implemented into 572.60, featuring audio fixes for GPUs connected with DP 1.4 and using DSC at "very high refresh rates" (i.e., probably 240 Hz monitors or faster), a fix for application image corruption on pixelated 2D patterns, a fix for unexpected low CUDA performance in VRay 6 on Blackwell GPUs, two Adobe Substance-related fixes and a SteamVR fix surrounding display stutter on RTX 50 series GPUs.

The bug fix most people will have been waiting for is the black screen corruption fix. This issue, alongside BSODs and various game crashes, has plagued the RTX 50 series since the RTX 5090 launched in January. For some, the black screen crashes were so problematic that they had to alter some things, such as lowering the PCIe 5.0 interface, even worse, downgrading monitor refresh rates to just 60 Hz to get the GPU to function.

Interestingly, the new GeForce driver isn't the only way RTX 50-series owners can get the black screen fix. vBIOS updates for at least some Blackwell GPUs have also allegedly been released, providing the same update. To clarify, vBIOS updates are optional; Nvidia confirmed that the black screen fix can be installed with either firmware or this latest driver. You don't need the vBIOS update and the driver to get the fix.

Whether the black screen fix will rectify all of Blackwell's current problems, including BSODs and game crashes, remains to be seen. It is also unclear whether the black screen problems directly relate to these other issues. The new Nvidia drivers released with the RTX 5090 (the 570 branch) have also allegedly been problematic on RTX 40-series (Ada Lovelace) and RTX 30-series (Ampere) GPUs. Only time will tell if this new driver also fixes issues on Nvidia's older GPUs.