A small slip-up from Gainward or one of its distribution partners may have accidentally leaked the box design for its upcoming RTX 5080, giving us a sneak peek (via wxnod at X) a few hours early. Moreover, if this leak holds, it corroborates every rumor thus far related to the memory specifications of the RTX 5080. Buckle up, as the next couple of hours are full of exciting announcements from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia.

The box packaging reveals several key components, including the logo typeface and the memory specifications. With the RTX 40 series, Nvidia shifted things up by incorporating a new font in its logo design for the GPU codename, namely Nvidia Sans NALA. Likewise, the box mentions 16GB of memory using the newer and faster GDDR7 standard. Previous rumors allege the RTX 5080 would adopt 30 Gbps modules, compared to 28 Gbps for the remaining Blackwell stack. Across the also-rumored 256-bit memory interface, this would yield 960 GB/s of bandwidth; almost 34% more than the RTX 4080.

Moreover, we can see that the GPU ships with a standard three-year warranty from Gainward. The front of the box doesn't offer much information but the back is where all the spicy details should lie, say about a potential DLSS 4. Unfortunately, the image is only limited to one angle so there's only so much we can discern. It seems we'll need to wait for Nvidia to fill in the official details.

It is alleged that the RTX 5080 will be powered by Nvidia's GB203-400-A1 die packed with 10,752 CUDA cores or 84 SMs, 16GB of GDDR7 memory, and a 256-bit interface. Just recently, a leaker revised the RTX 5080's power draw to 360W which is a 40W bump versus its Ada Lovelace counterpart. This is no big surprise since Blackwell on desktop is expected to use TSMC's custom 4NP process which isn't a full-fledged node jump over 4N used in the RTX 40 series; both being 5nm-grade technologies.

The B100 and B200 chips demonstrate a roughly 30% increase in density owing to the newer process. Nvidia has managed to extract such an increase since 4NP likely adds metal layers to the standard N4P node. As it stands, Nvidia will debut Blackwell in a few hours with the initial desktop lineup rumored to feature the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 GPUs.