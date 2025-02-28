AMD's software stack remains a weak spot — ROCm won't support RDNA 4 at launch

AMD's upcoming RDNA 4 consumer graphics cards will not get official ROCm support at launch. According to Phoronix, AMD answered a question during its press briefing stating that ROCm support would not arrive for RDNA 4 until sometime after launch day. AMD has since not clarified what the timeline for support for the consumer cards will look like.

ROCm, or Radeon Open Compute Ecosystem, is AMD's open-source answer to Nvidia's CUDA platform. The ROCm software stack is meant to enable HPC and AI workflows for consumer/prosumer products and has offered official support to AMD's consumer products on Windows since 2022. Of course, ever since launching in the pro sector, ROCm has lagged behind the standards of consumer support set by CUDA, which has offered CUDA support for its consumer products at launch for several generations.

Interestingly, AMD first teased its Navi 48 GPU die through ROCm Validation Suite documentation, with its first sighting coming in April of last year. For the cards using Navi 48 not to be ROCm-ready at launch is a bit silly, if not ironic (in the Alanis Morissette sense of the word). RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 may not launch with official ROCm support for a few days, weeks, or even months, but this does not mean that they will not work with the software, nor is it unusual for a new AMD release.

Since first coming to Windows, AMD has had interesting support rollouts for ROCm. When it first broadened its reach to consumer cards, ROCm's support list only included the RX 6900 XT, RX 6600, and, surprisingly, the R9 Fury from 2015, with only the R9 Fury receiving "full" software support and the 6000-series cards only working with parts of the HIP runtime. Currently, AMD's list of supported GPUs includes the full RX 7000-series, most of the RX 6000-series, and the Radeon VII on Windows, though the lower-end of the 6000-series does not support the HIP SDK, and Linux support is only extended to the RX 7900 and Radeon VII.

Compared to CUDA's history of supporting Nvidia's newest consumer cards on launch day and its extensive backward compatibility stretching back to 2006, ROCm has a long way to go. We'll keep our eyes peeled for any announcements from AMD on the future of ROCm support being extended to the RX 9070 XT, 9070, and the rest of the 9000 series. AMD has also recently acknowledged user polls calling for extending full support to the 6000-series and Strix/Strix Halo mobile chips, so compatibility may take longer than hoped to arrive as AMD works through everyone's ROCm wishlists.

Of course, a lack of full official support does not mean that the ROCm software will not run successfully on the newest cards, so those needing their ROCm fix will not be entirely left in the cold come March when RDNA 4 hits shelves (theoretically). For more on the RX 9070-series, Navi 48, and RDNA4 at large, check out our deep dive into today's announcement of AMD's newest GPU architecture.