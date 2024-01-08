Modder works to fit dual-slot RTX 4070 Ti in 4-liter SFF case

After shrinking an RTX 4080, Redditor and DIY hardware enthusiast TechTaxi got his hands on an RTX 4070 Ti and hacked it into a dual-slot graphics card that can fit into a four-liter small form factor case. The modder posted a picture in the r/SFF community to see if users would like to see a modded and functional graphics card with a single cooling fan using an SFF case like a Velkase Velka 3 and the Caselabs K39.

He mentions the prototype is about 173mm long and 14.5mm thick; hence, it should fit in these cases. The cooler should technically be compatible with the RTX 4070/4070 Ti, the RTX 4070 Super, and the RTX 4070 Ti Super. Cutting its size down for SFF builds is one challenge, but ensuring the hacked GPU cooler does the job is also a priority.

For now, there haven't been any thermal tests performed on this RTX 4070 Ti because it's a work in progress. Depending on the community's response and if this project works out, we may get to see more of this project, just like his previous mod.

How Can This be Done to an RTX 4070 Ti Super?

Applying this technique to an RTX 4070 Ti Super largely depends on a compatible PCB. TechTaxi explains that the RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 4080 use the same AD104 chip. But the Gainward RTX 4080 Phoenix GS used the RTX 4070 Ghost OC's PCB, which made his earlier mod possible.

Since AIBs typically would reuse some variations of their PCB for other chips, there is a chance that he could use the modded RTX 4070 Ti cooler on a compatible PCB with an RTX 4070 Ti Super. The process of making this project successful is an exciting enterprise, given the accessibility of the RTX 4070 Ti and the performance potential of the RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB, which will be ready for retail on January 24 with a $799 MSRP.

While it's nice to see modders shrink down to some (if not all) SFF 4-liter cases, it would be better if respective AIBs could make SFF mid-to-high-end graphics cards for the masses. Based on the community's response and discussions, there appears to be demand. The question is: do GPU makers see eye-to-eye with SFF enthusiasts?