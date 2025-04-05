Compact RTX 4070 with an aluminum CNC-machined shroud is perfect for SFF builds

As we near the second anniversary of the RTX 4070, Zephyr has introduced the RTX 4070 Sakura Snow X edition, showcasing an exotic all-CNC-machined shroud, including an integrated I/O bracket (via Videocardz). While an RTX 5070 might seem more logical, Zephyr doesn't generally consider performance when powering its distinctive small form factor designs. Likewise, porting such a design to the RTX 5070 might not be practical from a sales standpoint, given the current GPU market.

Zephyr is a relatively new and niche GPU manufacturer from China specializing in custom, compact-sized GPUs with extraordinary designs, like when they announced the "world's first" ITX form factor RTX 4070 last year. GPU shrouds are typically made of plastic or sometimes metals like Aluminium for high-end GPUs, like MSI's Suprim X models. Normally speaking, single-fan, mini-ITX GPUs forgo metal shrouds for budget considerations, but the Sakura Snow X is a unique exception.

While renders show the Sakura Snow X as all-white, real-world photos indicate a more metallic grey finish instead, probably due to the lighting. The GPU offers a single-fan, dual-slot design, carrying the mini-ITX form factor, and is compatible with Nvidia's SFF guidelines. Listed at 176x127x41mm (LWH), the Sakura Snow X's dimensions don't include the bracket, so plan your build accordingly. Overall, the GPU looks pristine from every angle, almost like a clean-cut solid metal block, speaking to the precision achieved with CNC machines.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Bilibili) (Image credit: Bilibili) (Image credit: Bilibili) (Image credit: Bilibili) (Image credit: Bilibili)

In-house testing shows that the 105mm diameter fan, coupled with the all-metal shroud, decreases GPU core temperatures by up to three degrees Celsius compared to the original Sakura edition. In terms of specifications, we're looking at an AD104-250 die with 5,888 CUDA cores and 12GB of G6X memory, which is standard for all RTX 4070 GPUs. The RTX 4070 still holds pretty well against its Blackwell successor, landing just 16% slower. The upside? You might be able to find this GPU in stock.

Despite the reduced dimensions, Zephyr still adheres to Nvidia's reference clock speeds with a 200W TGP. You can always undervolt to reduce temperatures and power consumption and even increase performance if your GPU is thermal throttling. The RTX 4070 Sakura Snow X is available through Chinese e-commerce platforms for 4,399 RMB or $600.