RTX 50-series GPU scalping extends to system integrators — over $3,000 for a RTX 5090

By published

"Even from distribution, we're getting scalped," said the PowerGPU CEO.

GPU Inventory
(Image credit: PowerGPU)

Over one and a half months into Blackwell's lifecycle, Nvidia still hasn't managed to fix its supply-chain woes. Scalpers are still prevalent despite rumors of improved supply, which has frustrated many customers. Beyond customers, this problem also extends to system integrators, as underlined by PowerGPU, which described the numerous challenges they faced in securing RTX 5090 supply. Addressing allegations of price-gouging in a recent video on X, PowerGPU's CEO, Jese Martinez, revealed they, too, are victims of scalping from distributors.

"I want people to know that at PowerGPU, when we’re giving you these prices of these 5090s, it’s not that we’re scalping you, it’s not that we’re raising the prices on these GPUs to the point that we’re making this crazy margin. It’s because we’re literally getting these GPUs sold to us at crazy prices,” explains Martinez.

Nvidia recently claimed it shipped 2X more Blackwell GPUs than Ada Lovelace GPUs five weeks after launch, which is, quite frankly, misleading. What the end customer sees is not some superficial metric from Nvidia but the fact that they have been unable to secure an RTX 50 GPU at MSRP since launch. AMD fared somewhat better than Nvidia with its Radeon RX 9070 series launch, but that's setting the bar relatively low.

This widespread unavailability of GPUs has negatively affected the reputation of system integrators, who've been accused of exorbitant pricing. PowerGPU's CEO revealed that even system integrators, let alone individuals, are being scalped through their distribution channels.

The company endured a two-to-three-week wait for the first RTX 5090 batch, and supply has since remained scarce. In fact, a recent inventory update shot reveals 70 or so RX 9070 series GPUs piled up versus one—just one RTX 5090 unit on Nvidia's end.

It is further explained that PowerGPU is being offered entry-level to mid-range RTX 5090 models for over $3,000. Distributors offer high-end ROG Astral models in bundles to system integrators, which results in higher costs for the end consumer. Apart from the exotic design and cooling, purchasing a premium model this generation might make sense for safety considerations. Asus' ROG Astral cards can provide per-pin current measurements, a feature missing from Nvidia's reference design.

"I feel horrible. I just feel gross. Like, literally, my whole team, we all feel just feel disgusted when we see these prices," Jese remarked.

It's a sad situation all around, and this is further exacerbated by the fact that last-gen supply already started to deplete as early as last October. A quick "RTX 4090 buy" search will see you return empty-handed. Once again, we're facing pandemic-level pricing, at least for new GPUs. The best alternative might be to hit the used market, with many Ampere and RDNA 2/3 offerings still widely available.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

  • cyrusfox
    Law of economics on display, supply and demand, market is willing to bear these prices and Nvidia is not supplying anywhere near the demand. Until AMD or Intel can be competitive on the high end and be a viable alternative, Prices will remain extremely elevated. Nvidia earned it and continues to be out of eithers league.
  • Jabberwocky79
    So, who is PowerGPU? I've never heard of them.

    Edit: Did a quick search and see that they make prebuilts. The wording of the article made it sound like they are a GPU retailer/distributor or something.
  • russell_john
    It says system integrator right in the title
  • Jabberwocky79
    russell_john said:
    It says system integrator right in the title
    I don't pay attention to big words when I'm speed reading :p
  • hotaru251
    again covid yrs showed companies that scalpers make bank & they decided "why are we selling cheap for them to make $ when we can just cut them out and make more profit?"
  • russell_john
    cyrusfox said:
    Law of economics on display, supply and demand, market is willing to bear these prices and Nvidia is not supplying anywhere near the demand. Until AMD or Intel can be competitive on the high end and be a viable alternative, Prices will remain extremely elevated. Nvidia earned it and continues to be out of eithers league.

    The problem is Nvidia doesn't make a penny more whether the finished product sells for MSRP or twice MSRP all Nvidia makes is the money for the main chip itself. In fact it loses them money in the long run because they sell fewer GPU ICs. Nvidia doesn't make or sell heatsinks or fans or MOSFET ICs or VRM controller ICs or inductors, resistors and capacitors nor do they make PCBs and VRAM ICs. ALL they make are the main IC and nothing more. Same is true for AMD

    Why there is this false belief that Nvidia magically gets a cut of the final sales is ridiculous and shows a complete lack of knowledge on how this business actually works. No wonder these people are so easily fooled by populist politicians who are really nothing but con artists
