Zephyr launches 'world's first' Nvidia RTX 4070 ITX form factor card — dual-slot and just 172mm long

The world’s first ITX-friendly Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 has arrived, claims China’s Zephyr. An infomercial with details of the new RTX 4070 ITX Sakura Blizzard graphics card was shared by Zephyr this weekend and spotted by VideoCardz. Zephyr’s new RTX40 product looks a lot like many other ITX graphics cards, with a single fan at its center. However, its cutesy shroud and singular pink fan are notable.

As the size of the card is its major selling point, let’s consider this aspect straight away. It measures 172 x 123 x 42mm. So, an ITX card that fits within 2-slots, but you can see it is a little taller than the bracket height, so PC DIYers should double check the measurements are OK with their chassis of choice. This RTX 4070 is powered by a single 8-pin power connector which is inserted at the upper/rear corner

Under the shroud, there are few surprises. Of course, it uses a shortened PCB design, but the AD104-250 GPU and 12GB GDDR6X memory are standard for the RTX 4070. Perhaps understandably, Zephyr appears to have stuck to reference clocks, with no mention of an OC version or of overclocking.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zephyr) (Image credit: Zephyr)

Cooling will probably be a concern for anyone considering an RTX 4070 card in such a compact form factor. In its video, Zephyr tries to address this by including a live demonstration of the card running FurMark and various 3DMark benchmarks.

According to the in-house testing (remember to add salt) the Sakura Blizzard cooler allegedly keeps the GPU and memory 8 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than some dual-fan RTX 4070 models. No specific baseline comparison model is mentioned. With the single fan spinning at 2,400 RPM, the Zephyr ITX card’s GPU is said to hit 73 degrees Celsius (with ambient 25 degrees Celsius). Moving on to benchmarks, the Zephyr video appears to confirm that its new ITX card doesn’t suffer any performance penalty.

Zephyr’s first run of the new RTX 4070 ITX Sakura Blizzard graphics card has already sold out in China, but it is getting a second batch ready with an ETA of mid-July.

Nvidia announced a new set of 'SFF-ready' graphics card and case guidelines at Computex 2024. As Nvidia’s RTX40 family rolled out, some people were rightly concerned about the dominance of very large designs, all the way down to the RTX 4060. Over recent months things have got better, but the new 'SFF-ready' initiative, is a step in the right direction for those wanting to DIY smaller systems.