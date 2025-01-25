Nvidia Broadcast upgrade brings studio-grade mic and lighting features

In a post at X, Jacob Freeman of Nvidia has offered a small preview of what's coming to the Nvidia Broadcast app in a future update. Both content creators and even average users will be able to take advantage of the new "Studio Voice" and "Virtual Key Light" features. The former enhances the quality of your mic to simulate a high-end studio, while the latter relights the output from your camera as if you had a virtual key light.

For the uninitiated, Nvidia Broadcast is a free app that uses AI to improve the quality of your microphone, speakers, and even your camera. It includes hardware-accelerated features such as noise removal, background blur, and auto-framing; you get the idea. So, if you're in an important business meeting, streaming, or just chatting with friends and need to filter out unwanted sounds or operate in a chaotic setting, Nvidia Broadcast has you covered. As a reminder, Nvidia Broadcast requires an RTX GPU, as your system processes all the data locally.

Jacob Freeman highlighted Studio Voice as an upcoming feature that will make your average run-of-the-mill microphone sound professional. When used on actual studio-grade microphones, the difference is said to be minimal. The other addition also adds a key light simulation feature. A key light is the primary lighting source in a scene, which, in this case, likely illuminates your face or other key objects.

Preview of the new NVIDIA Broadcast update coming soon! 😀 Studio Voice which makes your mic sound like a high-end studio mic and Virtual Key Light relights you as if you were using 2 key lights. Makes a big difference in uneven lighting conditions. 👍 pic.twitter.com/xfJJwt3NFFJanuary 25, 2025

We also noticed that the UI has been reworked to be more streamlined and accessible. The microphone testing section includes more options, allowing you to assess Nvidia Broadcast's enhancements. Settings for the microphone and speakers have been merged into a single "Audio" tab to the left, and the entire redesign is consistent with the new Nvidia App's design philosophy.

The release date of these features coincidentally aligns with the RTX 50 launch, but we don't expect them to be exclusive to Blackwell. However, the description clearly states that both features require a high-end GPU and are not recommended for use with games or GPU-intensive applications. We'll wait for Nvidia to define what constitutes a "high-end GPU" in this sense. Maybe the implication is that low-end RTX GPUs might not be able to deliver consistent performance. Expect more information close to the update's release.