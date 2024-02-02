Nvidia slashes memory capacity with new entry-level GPU — cut-down RTX 3050 has 6GB of memory, down from 8GB two years ago, but cheaper

Nvidia has quietly launched its newest entry-level GPU, the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB (h/t TechPowerUp). This out-of-step release (we are still waiting for an RTX 4050 for desktops) cripples the original RTX 3050 8GB by reducing the VRAM quota and providing a narrower memory bus. Moreover, the new RTX 3050 6GB models are based on a smaller GPU, Nvidia’s GA107, with fewer CUDA than the original 8GB model. However, two positive things come from these cuts: a cheaper MSRP and a significantly lower TBP.



Before further discussion, let's compare the two desktop GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards as straightforward as possible via a table. Below is a side-by-side comparison of the key specs of the new RTX 3050 6GB, which is starting to become available in retail, and the model we reviewed almost exactly two years ago.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 8GB* Launch date Feb 2024 Feb 2022 Silicon GA107 with 2,048 cores GA106 with 2,560 cores GPU boost clock 1,470 MHz 1,777 MHz Memory 6GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 8GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 Bandwidth 168 GB/s (96-bit bus) 224 GB/s (128-bit bus) TBP 70W 130W Price $179? About $240

*A GeForce RTX 3050 8GB OEM model was also released based on the smaller GA107 but was far closer in specs to the original GA106 model.



Looking at the big picture, the new desktop graphics card seems to be drastically cut down from the GeForce RTX 3050 8GB that launched two years ago. We question whether this 6GB card should be named an RTX 3040 6GB instead. It has cuts to so many performance-impacting specs like memory capacity, bandwidth, GPU cores, and GPU clock speeds that it's expected to have a distinctly different character. We will find out exactly how different it is when we get one of these new models for a detailed examination and extensive real-world testing.



In addition to the drawbacks, there are some positives to the new GeForce RTX 3050 6GB model. Probably most important for Nvidia’s product planning is that the new model is supposed to be about $60 cheaper than the GeForce RTX 3050 8GB models we spied on Amazon today. The efficient GA107 with lower clocks and cut-down memory subsystem means that these new RTX 3050 6GB cards can run at spec in under 75W, meaning they can be used in systems without a spare power connector.

While TPU doesn't mention any new RTX 3050 6GB models being sold by retailers, tracking down some Nvidia partner models online isn't difficult. Austria's e-Tec is selling MSI's GeForce Ventus 2X 6G OC model, Shopee in Taiwan has a listing for an Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3050 V2 OC 6GB model, and Mindfactory has an MSI GeForce RTX 3050 LP 6G OC (low profile), an MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Ventus 2X 6G OC, a Palit GeForce RTX 3050 KalmX 6GB (passive, and spotted previously) and a Palit GeForce RTX 3050 StormX 6GB listed. We should be getting low-profile, fanless, and other compact models of this GPU, thanks to its low TBP.

That isn’t the end of the early listings, another interesting thing was spotted by Twitter / X’s Harukaze5719: a Chinese listing for an RTX 3050 6GB that shows a bare PCB, with no external power connector present (see image embedded above).



Still, what you really need to know about the RTX 3050 6GB is that performance is likely to be quite poor. Remember when the RTX 2060 was derided for not having enough memory back in 2019? Now, five years later, the RTX 3050 6GB has the same amount of memory but half the bandwidth thanks to its 96-bit interface, plus fewer cores and overall worse performance.



The RTX 3050 8GB was already generally slower than the 2060, incidentally, as you can see in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, so this will be even worse. If you're still thinking the 3050 6GB can't be all bad, we suggest looking around for an RTX 2060 — those were selling for $200 last year, before inventory dried up.