Retailer held RTX 5080 ransom unless buyer paid more after the sale had been completed

An RTX 5080 buyer in Taiwan was asked to pay more for a graphics card that had already been paid for and shipped or to return it, reports Chinese language tech news outlet MyDrivers. Before we tell the tale, though, it is important to note that the retailer backed down after its behavior set aflame local tech forums like PTT. So, the disgruntled buyer got their shiny new Aorus RTX 5080 Master 16G at the price they originally paid, NTD$42,990 ($1,312), including sales tax.

The extreme shortage of RTX 50 graphics cards continues to cause extremes of behavior. We have seen things you might find it hard to believe. People camp out for days to get a chance at an RTX 50 raffle entry. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. Unashamed scalping by individuals. Exorbitant bundling by retailers. And more. However, trying to squeeze more cash from a customer after they have paid and the goods are in transit is still a surprising retail tactic to grab more cash.

To make the unfortunate Taiwanese netizen's chain of events as clear as possible, we asked a native Mandarin speaker/reader to look at the local media reports and create a timeline. Please remember that this is still a translation, but hopefully, it makes a lot more sense than the Google machine translation we also checked out.

On February 7, the netizen bought various computer parts from Taiwan's Cool PC retail chain, a popular PC and components store with a brick-and-mortar and online presence.

One of the PC components bought was an Aorus RTX 5080 Master 16G graphics card, and they paid NTD$42,990 ($1,312), including sales tax, for this item.

The customer paid for all the components up front and waited for delivery.

Some days after February 7, the customer received all the parts from their Cool PC store order except for the RTX 5080.

Upon contacting the retail store, the customer was told the price had increased.

The customer was given two options: pay more or return the RTX 5080 after delivery.

A perturbed PC components customer highlighted their plight on PC and tech forums in Taiwan and sought advice.

The forum post gained a lot of traction and angry netizens.

Subsequently, Taiwan's Cool PC honored the original retail price paid and asked the customer to delete their original forum post, which they did. However, other forums, like our link (top), have kept the debate alive.

(Image credit: PTT forums)

Some forum members suggest that a salesperson—not the retail store—was trying to steal more money from the RTX 5080 customer in this instance. Whatever the case, people were incredulous that an established retail store tried to switch prices this way.

To conclude, it is good that the customer managed to get the RTX 5080 at what seems to be a fair price for a premium model. Retail prices in Taiwan seem much higher. In the U.S., the same Aorus RTX 5080 Master 16G is not far shy of $1,500 at Newegg. Of course, it was out of stock when we checked.