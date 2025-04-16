RTX 4090 returned to eBay seller with GPU and VRAM chips missing
Payment secured, and remnants of hardware in hand, but the seller suffered two weeks of stress.
An engineer in the U.S. recounts being "stressed out for the two weeks" after someone bought their used Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card on eBay, then had the audacity to return it with the GPU and memory chips removed from the board. Piscian19 told fellow Redditors that a "pristine" used RTX 4090, sold on eBay, was almost immediately returned for the reason of "no video." Thankfully, the story has a happy ending, as eBay eventually refunded the emotionally frazzled seller.
Ebay buyer stole my RTX 4090s GPU chip from r/nvidia
Piscian19's spider senses were aroused by the eBay buyer's profile – a "huge" entity with a storefront and California business address. To be forewarned is to be forearmed, so the RTX 4090 seller decided to make sure they were covered. "I took a ton of pictures, got mega insurance, tracking, etc," noted Piscian19.
The Redditor and eBayer's hunch was correct, as the buyer almost immediately started an eBay return process, asking for a refund due to the received graphics card being stone dead.
Upon receiving the return, Piscian19 noted that damage was clearly evident on the card's mounting bracket (these are usually steel) and messy wiring issues. Remember, the seller had pictured everything ahead of postage, and the "pristine... barely used" RTX 4090 certainly was now only a shadow of its former self.
The stressed-out engineer then decided it was time to contact eBay and politely mention legal action. However, while they were waiting for the wheels of the complaint process to turn, Piscian19 decided to tear down the card to get an understanding of the new issues before RMAing the hardware. This is when it was discovered that the cheeky buyer had desoldered the GPU and VRAM chips before returning the RTX 4090...
The best graphics cards are still difficult to obtain at reasonable prices, so the level of second-hand skulduggery seems to be amplified. However, there seems to be new hope in the market with more mid- to high-end cards trickling through to retail and both AMD and Nvidia beginning to address the mainstream mass-market '060 graphics card segment now, with their RTX 5060/Ti and RX 5060 XT models.
If you are dabbling in the used GPU market, take a leaf from Piscian19's book on the seller side. Photodocument as much of the sale and postage process as seems adequate to cover all eventualities. Used GPU buyers should also be diligent, as both sides of the equation have their swindlers.
The last time I tried selling something on Ebay it was an AMD GPU. I got all manner of scam messages and shipping address change demands (item not received scams). The last time I tried buying from Ebay items that were supposedly in stock in north America were drop-shipped from China or ordered from a third-party Amazon merchant on my behalf.
Ebay should only be used as an absolute last resort when other options have failed.
Then they told him he didn't need to return the product, and initiated a chargeback on me for $2400.
So literally eBay cheated me and stole my money.
the Buyer simply must say "not as described" and the return process starts anyways.
EBay immediately creates a return shipping label that the Seller is charged for
and if the Seller does not challenge it, then the refund is automatically taken from the Seller's bank or credit card on file.
I am finding this happening more and more often in the past few years, even for non-electronic things like home decorations.
Sellers are low-class citizens who take on all the risk. I agree with @Rando99 as to his unfair experience.