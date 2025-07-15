I'm constantly tracking the Nintendo Switch 2, and it's must-have accessories and storage options since their release. Stocks of anything Switch 2 have been flying off retailer shelves faster than you can shake your fist at the sky in frustration. The Switch 2 has proved to be an insanely popular games console, and there's currently no end in sight for when the console and microSD cards will be readily available at the correct price point.

Today, PNY's 256GB microSD Express card is back in stock at Amazon with a list price of £59. This isn't a deal, as the price hasn't changed since the launch of this microSD card, but it is in stock; for how long though is the question. If you're looking for extra storage for your Switch 2 console, then this is a good microSD Express card to snap up. There are also options from SanDisk on Amazon, but the shipping lead times are one to two months, so they might as well be listed as out of stock.

The Nintendo Switch 2 makes use of the latest microSDXC Express technology, which is a far faster storage option than the previous microSD cards that have been used for earlier iterations of Nintendo's Switch console. Using PCIe Gen 3x1 NVMe tech, the latest microSD Express technology allows speeds more similar to laptop and desktop SSDs with performance up to 890MB/s read, and 750MB/s write speeds.

The native storage capacity of the Nintendo Switch 2 is 256GB, so this 256GB microSD Express card from PNY doubles the amount of software that you can install on your console. It's microSD express technology means installation, load times, and data streaming are much faster, for a better gameplay and user experience.

