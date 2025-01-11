Maker builds Raspberry Pi jukebox and loads it full of custom music

Why bother buying something when you can make it yourself? That's the spirit of the modern maker and definitely at the heart of many Raspberry Pi projects. Today, we've got a project to share by maker and developer Siuengr, who decided to do just that by creating this fantastic Raspberry Pi-powered jukebox project.

The project is built around a Raspberry Pi 4, which isn't the latest Raspberry Pi, but you certainly don't need a lot of power for a project like this. Siuengr built the housing from scratch and fixed it up with custom artwork. The software has been spruced up with a custom skin to look like a jukebox interface.

The jukebox doesn't just look the part; it has everything you need to recreate the experience, including a working coin slot and a series of labeled buttons on the front that allow you to select a song from the main menu. The marquee on top can also be modified with different artwork to keep the look fresh.

(Image credit: Siuengr)

As mentioned, the Raspberry Pi 4 is the main board powering the jukebox. It's connected to a 32-inch monitor that serves as the main display and a series of buttons on the front to navigate the interface. The Raspberry Pi 4 also handles the coin slot functions and the RGB LED strip along the front of the jukebox.

The software used to handle the jukebox music selection is called Fruitbox. Siuengr uses a custom skin with Fruitbox that looks like an old-school jukebox screen. That said, you could recreate this project with a custom application running on Raspberry Pi OS if you aren't a fan of the Fruitbox software.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Siuengr) (Image credit: Siuengr) (Image credit: Siuengr)

To see this Raspberry Pi project in action, check out the demo video he uploaded to YouTube and explore the project thread shared on Reddit.