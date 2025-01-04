Maker designs Raspberry Pi GameCube case that's free and 3D printable

It's no secret that the Raspberry Pi is a popular choice for gamers—especially those looking to emulate retro consoles. But sometimes, it's not enough to act the part; you need your hardware to look the part, too! That's why we're excited to share this cool GameCube Pi case put together by maker and developer SilvestreDesignLab.

This case was designed by SilvestreDesignLab from scratch as an open-source project so anyone can recreate it themselves at home. You don't even have to have the latest Pi model; it's intended to be compatible with multiple models, including the Raspberry Pi 3B and Pi 4B.

Some features are compatible with the Pi 5, so it might be worth using that one if you have it on hand. The inside is designed to accommodate additional hardware, as well. Cooling is a must if you want to use the Raspberry Pi 5 to have space to install the active cooler. There's also enough room to install an M.2 drive, which is excellent if you use this as a retro gaming emulator. SilvestreDesignLab insists there's extra space for other additional modules, so there's some flexibility at play.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SilvestreDesignLab) (Image credit: SilvestreDesignLab)

The GameCube was released in various colors, and because this is 3D printable, you can choose your favorite matching filament or take things a step further and make the GameCube case color of your dreams. When printing the case, pick the bottom plate design corresponding with the Pi model you intend to use inside. You'll need a set of M2.5 screws to assemble all of the pieces.

Because the project is open source, you can download all STL files at Maker World. The project page also includes detailed assembly instructions to help you assemble the final unit. To save time and material, be sure to look everything over carefully before printing.

If you want to look at this Raspberry Pi project in action, head over to the Pitendo GameCube case page shared by SilvestreDesignLab.