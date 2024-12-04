Pineboards announces Modulo series for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and 5

Pineboards, maker of the five-star Editor's Choice HatDrive! Nano, has announced three new products in the Modulo series, all based around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 and the older Compute Module 4.

The three Modulo series products are the Modulo5 IO PoE+, the Modulo 4 and Modulo 5.

Modulo5 IO PoE+

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The €47 ($49) Modulo5 IO Po is fully compatible with the official Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 enclosure, with the same port layout. However, as the name suggests, it comes with Power over Ethernet (PoE) support. We get support for NVMe SSDs and PCIe add-ons for AI and, interestingly, support for the official Raspberry Pi 5 Active Cooler.

We're interested in how this board differs from the official CM5 IO Board; the obvious answer is PoE, but we'll learn its secrets soon enough.

2x Full-size HDMI 2.0 outputs

1Gbit RJ45 Ethernet (with PoE+ support)

2x USB 3.0 Type-A (stacked)

USB-C (Power In/OTG)

M.2 2280 M-key slot

2x MIPI CSI/DSI (4-lane)

microSD Card Slot

40-pin GPIO Header

Debug Port

RTC Battery Header

PWM Fan Header

Power Button

Boot Mode Switch (To either boot from eMMC/SD, or enter flashing mode)

Status LEDs

Modulo 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The €35 ($36) Modulo 4, is designed for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 but it uses a Raspberry Pi 5 layout so you can drop this board into any Raspberry Pi 5 case and get to work. Now, you can re-use those old Compute Module 4s that you have lying around.

Due to space limitations, there is no room for a PoE header, but there is space for a PCIe connector (yes, you can use M.2 / PCIe HATs with the Compute Module 4). You can also use your favorite Raspberry Pi HAT with the board.

The board also features dual camera connectors for use with the Raspberry Pi cameras. You can also use the official Raspberry Pi 5 Active Cooler with this board, and there is a power button. Something that only became a reality with the Raspberry Pi 5.

1Gbit RJ45 Ethernet

4x USB Type-A 2.0

2x Micro HDMI

USB-C (Power In)

FPC PCIe Connector (compatible with Pi 5 HATs)

2x MIPI CSI

microSD Card Slot

40-pin GPIO Header

Raspberry Pi Debug Port

RTC Battery Header

Fan Header

Modulo 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It may look like the Modulo 4, but the €35 ($36) Modulo 5 Basic is geared up for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. With full Pi 5 add-on compatibility and support for PCIe HATs, this is an intriguing way to use your CM5. There is a fan connection for the official active cooler, PCIe, and dual camera/display connectors

1Gbit RJ45 Ethernet

2x USB Type-A 2.0

2x USB Type-A 3.0

2x Micro HDMI

USB-C (Power In)

FPC PCIe Connector (compatible with Pi 5 HATs)

2x MIPI CSI/DSI (4-lane)

microSD Card Slot

40-pin GPIO Header

Raspberry Pi Debug Port

RTC Battery Header

Fan Header

We've got all three of these in for review, so expect a full breakdown in the coming weeks.