Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 powered DigiPort 'Next-Gen Pocket PC' could be powering your next retro gaming session — may support Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5

The Raspberry Pi 5 may be the new flagship Pi, but there is still plenty of life in the Raspberry Pi 4, especially the Compute Module 4 found at the heart of DigiPort. DigiPort is a "Next-Get Pocket PC" and the first project from Geeky Tronics (based in Sydney, Australia), has just been released on Kickstarter and has already attained 96% of its AU$5,000 ($3,447) goal.

Designed like a Amazon TV Firestick / Chromecast dongle, DigiPort is essentially a carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. But, it may also become a carrier board for the upcoming Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 which uses the same SoC as the current Raspberry Pi. Will the heatsink alone be enough to cool the BCM2712 SoC and its Arm Cortex-A76 64-bit CPU running at 2.4 GHz? We shall have to find out.

Starting from $99 (AU$70) we get just the DigiPort carrier board. This provides an interface for the Compute Module 4, a male HDMI port, two USB ports, and a USB type-C port used for power, and possibly to flash the OS to the eMMC of the CM4. If your CM4 is sans eMMC, then the onboard micro SD card slot will provide plenty of storage, and different cards could be used for different projects. We're not entirely sure as to what spec the USB ports belong to. Best guess is USB 2.0, as the official Compute Module IO board only supports USB 2.0, a PCIe card is required for USB 3.0. If you are without a CM4, then the $195 (AU$135) tier provides a DigiPort, CM4 Lite, heatsink and 64GB micro SD card.

DigiPort Specifications

Connectivity: HDMI, 2 x USB 2.0, USB Type-C for power

Storage: MicroSD card slot for operating system and file storage

Cooling: Dedicated passive heatsink for temperature regulation

Remote Control: Onboard IR receiver for remote functionalities

Dimensions: Compact and easy to carry (exact dimensions TBD)

Power Supply: 5V via USB Type-C

Operating System Support: Multiple OS compatibility, including Raspberry Pi OS, Linux distributions, and Android.

So what can we use DigiPort for? The Kickstarter refers to may use cases. Retro gaming, media streaming, office presentations, digital signage and ethical hacking (with stock images of hooded hackers for emphasis.) Retro gaming, media playback and digital signage would be good applications for DigiPort. The male HDMI port would connect directly to a screen, with power being the only other requirement. Gamers could use Bluetooth controllers and accessories to play their games via RetroPie. We could watch movies and stream using Kodi. The onboard InfraRed receiver should provide remote control of the playback. But with the DigiPort behind our screen, could that compromise its reception? Digital signage with DigiPort could be accomplished using Dakboard, Anthias or FullPageOS.

We're interested in what DigiPort can offer over a Raspberry Pi 4 plugged into a screen. Are we paying for the convenience of the form factor? Probably. DigiPort is a portable device, and with only two connections (HDMI and power) we can get up and running

DigiPort's crowdfunding campaign has 28 days to go, and in just 24 hours it has almost hit its goal. It is expected that DigiPort will reach its goal, probably by the time this story hits. We're not sure on what stretch goals will be offered, but if this campaign follows the same process as others, then they are likely to be offered.

Remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.