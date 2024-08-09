Tiny keychain console gets Raspberry Pi Pico 2 power boost, comes with 128 x 128 color display and rumble motor

The Thumby Color, the sequel to the Thumby keychain-sized gaming console, is now available on Kickstarter. This time the tiny handheld is shaped like a Nintendo Game Boy Advance (previously it was shaped like the original Game Boy) and is now powered by the more capable RP2350, The same SoC that powers the $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2. It also has a 128 x 128 16-bit color display, giving it over five times more resolution than the previous generation. Aside from the buttons on its face, it also gets fully working shoulder buttons and a rumble motor, so you can feel truly immersed in the game.

The Thumby launched some three years ago powered by an RP2040, used in the Raspberry Pi Pico. The concept was so popular that it doubled its original funding goal even with almost a month to go before it hit its deadline. It looks like the Thumby Color is following in the footsteps of its tinier brother, with the project already hitting more than 200% of its target with 32 days to go.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor RP2350, Dual Core Arm Cortex M33 or Dual Core RISC-V Hazard3 running at up to 150 Mhz Memory 520KB SRAM Storage 16MB Flash (1MB firmware, 2MB game scratch, 13MB file system) Connectivity USB-C for charging and data Display 0.85-inch 128x128 16-bit color backlit IPS TFT LCD Audio Magnetic buzzer Haptics DC vibration motor Inputs 4-Way Rocker D-pad, 2 A/B Action Buttons, 1 Menu Button, 2 Shoulder Buttons, 1 power slide switch Battery Rechargeable 110mAh Li-Po, 2 hours battery life LED Programmable multicolor status LED Dimensions 51.6 x 30 x 11.6mm

The Thumby Color launches with six new games specifically made for the new console rocking the RP2350 with more on the way. Furthermore, the over 100 games made for the original Thumby are also compatible with the new tiny console, so you'll always have something to play.

And, if you want to experiment with programming, Thumby Color will make it easy for you because it uses MicroPython for its games. The company behind the console also offers a free browser editor for programming, uploading, and even playing using just one app, which makes experimenting with the Thumby Color super convenient.

(Image credit: TinyCircuits)

Just like the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 , Thumby doesn't have wireless connectivity. So the Thumby Color is still mostly a single-player console. However, you can connect two Thumby Colors together via a USB-C to USB-C cable, allowing you to face-off with another friend directly via the wired connection, just like the original Link cable found on real Nintendo handhelds.

The Thumby Color starts at $49 for the base pledge, which gives you the tiny console in a purple case. But if you pledged $100, you would get two Thumby Colors and a USB-C to USB-C cable so you can go head-to-head with another player.

As usual, you should note that crowdfunding a project isn't a guarantee that you'll receive a finished item. Backing any project, even if it's from an established company, is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed; you are not purchasing a retail product.