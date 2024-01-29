Raspberry Pi smart fridge uses Chat GPT4 to keep track of your food

When it comes to living with future technology, there's nothing quite like smart home devices. There are plenty of options on the market, from smart lights to smart toilets. But maker and developer Mimobeano is taking things to the kitchen with their latest creation. Using our favorite SBC, the Raspberry Pi , Mimobeano has created a Chat GPT-driven smart fridge that helps keep track of the food in your fridge.

According to Mimobeano, this originally began as a project for their master's degree during college. It was programmed to look for 12 specific items and used a model that Mimobeano trained using thousands of pictures. After a few years, the decision was made to change things up a bit with GPT4-Vision to see what it could handle on its own.

The current iteration works by capturing an image each time Mimobeano opens the refrigerator door. This image is then parsed through GPT4-Vision which analyzes it for food. Mimobeano uses Telegram to send specific requests. In the example screenshot, we can see a prompt for a list of ingredients which is compiled and shared through the Telegram channel.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mimobean) (Image credit: Mimobean)

Mimobeano didn't specify the exact model of Raspberry Pi they're using, but you could recreate this project using a Pi 4 or Pi 5. The Pi is connected to an HQ camera module and uses a wide-angle lens to capture images. The Pi is hosting a bot that interfaces with the OpenAI API to evaluate the requests from Telegram.

There are plans in the works to upgrade this project even further with a custom, 3D-printed mount that captures images at a better angle. Mimobeano also explained the original project would check for whether or not certain items were close to expiring, and plans to integrate similar functions with this iteration, as well.