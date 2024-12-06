Team builds Raspberry Pi smart cane to help the visually impaired

Some Raspberry Pi projects are designed to make a difference in the world, and we're always excited to share them. Today, we're tickled to show off a creation put together by a team known as Team Green Cane. The group has created what they call Green Cane—a Raspberry Pi-powered smart cane with a GPS and notification system that helps visually impaired persons.

According to the team, the main goal of the project was to provide extra security and safety tools for visually impaired individuals who rely on a cane for navigation. For example, it can send notifications when the person has fallen and play a sound through an integrated speaker for real-time alerts. It can also use integrated sensors to help better read the environment.

Another key component of its design is the integration of a GPS module. This lets the person receiving the notifications know exactly where the Green Cane is located, reducing response times and getting help to the person in need much faster. This is critical for emergencies when time is precious and a fast response is necessary.

The main board powering this project is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. This board is much smaller than a full-sized Pi and has lower power demands, which is ideal for a mobile project like this. It's connected to a Seeed Studio Grove Air530 GPS module, a DFRobot speaker module for audio output, and a LIS331HH MEMS motion sensor, including a 3-axis accelerometer. The unit is powered by a 2200mAh battery.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Team Green Cane) (Image credit: Team Green Cane)

The team created the software from the project and integrated several existing tools. The main software, Becane, interprets the sensor data and integrates the GPS module for notifications. It works in tandem with TinyIoT. You can explore the source code and learn how it works on the official project page.

If you want to explore this Raspberry Pi project in greater detail, you can check it out at Hackster, where you'll also find a full list of all the team members who made this brilliant idea possible.