This Raspberry Pi 5 cyberdeck is ready for doomsday

If there’s one community that’s ready for the apocalypse, it’s the Raspberry Pi community. You can hardly walk five feet without bumping your head on a really cool cyberdeck project. Now, we've come acrossa really cool Raspberry Pi 5 cyberdeck that was put together by a maker known as Raspduino Uno over at YouTube.

Raspduino Uno has affectionately dubbed the project PiDex. It’s got pretty much everything you might need in an emergency no-internet scenario. You can use it on the go thanks to its battery pack and even tap into a wealth of knowledge by storing information on the Pi with things like maps or notes survival skills.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Raspduino Uno) (Image credit: Raspduino Uno)

The PiDex has a 32GB flash drive on hand that contains a copy of Wikipedia. This means you can access anything on Wikipedia even if you’re offline—or at the very least, you can access the information stored from your last backup. It’s fitted with an OLED screen to display stats about the Raspberry Pi, it has a toggle switch for power and the hardware is housed underneath a piece of binder that was carefully cut out and spruced up with a 3D-printed PiDex logo.

The main board is a Raspberry Pi 5. Everything is packed inside of an easy-to-carry waterproof box. The main display is a 7-inch touchscreen. It also has a mini backlit keyboard for input, a USB splitter and several Ethernet jacks, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack accessible on top for audio output. Raspduino Uno even threw in a switch to toggle for power.

You could theoretically run any OS you want with a setup like this. A popular first choice will almost always be the official Raspberry Pi OS. But you could easily branch out with other options and even keep them for backup on alternate microSD cards. Other good choices for a cyberdeck include Kali, Ubuntu and even RetroPie for gaming on the go.

If you want to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project, check out the official video shared to YouTube showing it off and be sure to follow Raspduino Uno for more cool projects.