This Raspberry Pi Snake console totally bites — in a good way

News
By
published

Can you beat the high score?

Raspberry Pi
(Image credit: Arnov Sharma)

Retro gaming on the Raspberry Pi is one thing, but programming a game from scratch is another. This project, however, put together by maker and developer Arnov Sharma, does both. Using our favorite SBC, he's created a handheld console for playing the classic game Snake, fixed up with custom 3D-printed housing.

This handheld console is built around the latest Raspberry Pi Pico 2, which features the RP2350 processor. Instead of using a typical LCD screen or OLED display, Sharma opted for a matrix panel. The console also consists of input controls on either side, featuring buttons for controlling the snake.

According to Sharma, the housing was modeled using Fusion360 for 3D printing. It houses the matrix panel as well as the custom PCBs used for the battery and button input. Everything was built from the ground up, code-wise, and made specifically for the dimensions of this matrix panel. It features four buttons that can be used to control its direction.

PICO 2 Powered Snake Game Console, 64x32 P3 Matrix Panel - YouTube PICO 2 Powered Snake Game Console, 64x32 P3 Matrix Panel - YouTube
Watch On

As we mentioned before, the main board powering the operation is a Raspberry Pi Pico 2. It's connected to a couple of custom PCBs printed using PCBWay. A 64 x 32px Waveshare RGB matrix is used for the screen, while a handful of push buttons are used for input. It's also portable, featuring an 18650 battery managed by an IP5306 IC module.

Image 1 of 3
Raspberry Pi
(Image credit: Arnov Sharma)

Sharma was kind enough to make the program open source at Instructables so anyone can recreate this handheld at home. The gameplay is typical of Snake, but if you're unfamiliar, you control a snake represented by green dots. A red dot will appear randomly on the screen. You must guide the snake to the food without running into your tail, or the game will end. Your tail will grow one dot longer every time you successfully eat the food.

If you'd like to see this Raspberry Pi project in action, you can watch a demo video on YouTube and read a breakdown of its creation shared with Hackster.

See more Raspberry Pi News
Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

More about raspberry pi
Raspberry Pi

Cozy cats live in a Raspberry Pi-powered luxury automated smart house
Pineboards Modulo Series

Pineboards Modulo Series Review: All the extra features for your Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and 5
&quot;One Smart AI Pen&quot;, currently launched for crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

Artificial Intelligence comes to smart pens, includes handwriting-to-text and ChatGPT
See more latest
Most Popular
&quot;One Smart AI Pen&quot;, currently launched for crowdfunding on Kickstarter.
Artificial Intelligence comes to smart pens, includes handwriting-to-text and ChatGPT
MacBook Air
Apple's MacBook Air gets M4, new color, and a lower price
Mac Studio
Apple debuts M3 Ultra in refreshed Mac Studio with up to 512GB memory
MSI GPU
Nvidia's shortages are limiting PC GPU market growth, looming tariffs also impacting sales
The new DOGE gaming PC
Photo of Elon Musk’s new gaming PC reveals odd component choices – is he rocking an RTX 4060?
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition won't be available on launch day, coming 'later in March'
China
China doubles US research output on next-gen chips amid export bans — trade war fuels a research wave
Samsung 9th Gen QLC V-NAND
The NAND market faced a 6.2% revenue loss in Q4 24 — forecast projects a further 20% hit in Q1 25
The RISC-V logo
Chinese government shifts focus from x86 and Arm CPUs, gov't promoting RISC-V chips heavily
The Ultimate DOOM running under Windows NT PowerPC port for Nintendo GameCube.
Nintendo GameCube modified to run PowerPC Windows NT and Doom