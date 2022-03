ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 Review: Thunderbolt, but Limited Expandability

Firmware

ASRock’s BIOS on the Phantom Gaming boards maintain the same format as the last generation as well. It has a black background with white writing and red for highlights. An EZ Mode displays high-level information, including CPU clock speeds and temperatures, fan speeds, storage information, and more. Advanced Mode has several headers across the top that drop down additional options. The BIOS is easy to maneuver in and laid out logically. You’ll need to do a bit of digging for some options for overclocking, but overall, it’s a user-friendly BIOS with more options than most will ever use.

Image 1 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 20 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 21 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 22 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 23 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 24 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 25 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 26 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 27 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 28 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 29 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 30 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 31 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 32 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 33 of 33 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Software

Unlike some other board partners, ASRock doesn’t combine most of its included utilities under a larger application. Instead, they are all standalone programs, but they do cover a wide gamut of functionality. From overclocking and monitoring (A-Tune) to audio (Nahimic), networking (Killer Dashboard) and RGB lighting (Polychrome), all of the applications worked without issue.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System / Comparison Products

As of October 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 11 64-bit OS with all updates applied. We kept the same Asus TUF RTX 3070 video card from our previous testing platforms but updated the driver to version 496.13. Additionally, our game selection was updated, as noted in the table below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware we used is as follows:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: EVGA) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: EVGA) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: EVGA) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: GSkill) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: GSkill) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: GSkill) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: GSkill)

Test System Components

CPU Intel Core i9-12900K Memory Kingston Fury DDR5 5200 CL40 (9KF552C40BBK2-32) GSkill Trident Z DDR5 5600 CL36 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) ADATA XPG DDR5 6000 CL40 (AX5U6000C4016G-FCLARBK) GPU Asus TUF RTX 3070 Cooling MSI MEG Coreliquid S360 PSU EVGA Supernova 850W P6 Software Windows 11 64-bit (21H2, Build 22000.282) Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 496.13 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings Procyon Version 2.0.249 64 Office Suite, Video Editing (Premiere Pro), Photo Editing (Photoshop, Lightroom Classic) 3DMark Version 2.20.7290 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R23 Version RBBENCHMARK330542 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Blender Version 2.93.1 Full benchmark (all six sub-tests) Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 21.03-beta Integrated benchmark (Command Line) Game Tests and Settings Far Cry 6 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HD Textures ON F1 2021 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HBAO+, RT Med, TAA + 16xAF, Bahrain, FPS Counter ON

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content