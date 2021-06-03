NZXT N7 Z590 Motherboard Review: Unique Style, and Capable

Firmware

To give you a sense of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing most of the BIOS screens.

NZXT worked with ASRock to help develop this board, and it shows with the overall setup of the BIOS. It looks the same except it uses black and purple, NZXT’s colors. Across the top are several headers, including Main, Overclocking, Advanced, Tool, PC Monitoring, and more. Editable fields are on the left, while descriptions of each selection are on the right.

The BIOS is black, white and purple, matching NZXT’s brand colors while also being easy to read. Most options are found just under the sub-heading(s), and you do not have to dig down to find commonly used features. That said, CPU, DRAM, and Voltage have their own sections. We didn’t have any issues.

Image 1 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 20 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 21 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 22 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 23 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 24 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 25 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 26 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 27 of 27 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Software

On the software side, NZXT uses an all-in-one utility named CAM. The CAM utility controls RGB lighting, overclocking, power, audio, fan speed and more. On the left side of the software are menus/sections, while the right side displays information and is where adjustments happen. Overall, the software worked well in our limited use during testing.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System

As of March 2021 we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. On the hardware front, we’ve switched to all PCIe 4.0 components. We upgraded our video card to an Asus RTX 3070 TUF Gaming and the storage device to a 2TB Phison PS5-18-E18 M.2. Along with the hardware changes, we’ve also updated the games to F1 2020 and Far Cry: New Dawn. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted (typically during new platform launches). The hardware used is as follows:

TEST SYSTEM COMPONENTS CPU Intel i9-11900K RAM GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN) GSkill Trident Z Royale 2x8GB DDR4 4000 (F4-4000C18Q-32GTRS) GPU Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3070 CPU Cooler Corsair H150i PSU Corsair AX1200i Operating System Windows 10 64-bit 20H2 Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 461.40 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.1.2508 64 Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.17.7137 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK271150 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings F1 2020 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, TAA, 16xAF (Australia, Clear, Dry) Far Cry: New Dawn Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content