Git turns 20 as we celebrate decades of open-source software distribution

If you've ever used Linux software before, odds are you've come across Git. Over the years, this system has become a staple for delivering open-source tools and applications to PCs across the world. Today, April 7th, 2025, Git turns 20 years old. It was created in just a few days by Linus Torvalds and developer Junio Hamano. The official announcement came out on April 6th, 2005, and it was launched to the public the very next day.

One of the most unique aspects of Git's design is that it does not rely on a centralized server to operate, but rather is regarded as a "distributed control system." It's compatible with a variety of operating systems, including (of course) Linux, but also Windows, Android, Solaris, and many more.

You might be wondering where Git gets its name. At the very least, we were for sure. As it turns out, it has nothing to do with its similarity to the word "get" although that does help commit it to memory for new users. According to Linus on the official Git FAQ page , the project was named after himself. It's derived from the British slang term "git," which refers to someone who "thinks they are always correct" and is "argumentative."

Although Linus Torvalds is often credited with the creation of Git, he hasn't been heavily involved in the project since June of 2005. For the last 20 years, Junio Hamano has held the reins and helped Git maintain its relevance, with regular updates and maintenance. In fact, the most recent update, 2.49, debuted just last month.

We're no strangers to Git here at Tom's Hardware. If you peruse enough of our guides, tutorials, and projects, you're sure to find numerous references to Git as it's a critical tool for installing libraries, applications, and much more. This goes doubly for Linux-based projects and microelectronics like the Raspberry Pi.

It's exciting to see Git reach this milestone as it's become such a widely recognized staple in the PC community. Open-source tools make for an insanely creative community, and Git bridges the gap for many developers and their users to interact with creations that take an immense amount of work. Git has earned our respect over the decades, and we hope to see it last for decades more.