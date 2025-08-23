Japanese city pushes two-hour daily smartphone limit to promote healthier sleep for its citizens, particularly school-age children

A city in central Japan is considering regulating smartphone use to benefit the health of its citizens. Kyodo News reports that the local government in Toyoake, in Aichi Prefecture, intends “to pass an ordinance recommending all residents limit smartphone use to two hours a day outside of work and school.” Parents may welcome the regulation as a tool to limit their child’s screen time, but it is admitted that there will be no official penalties for those who ‘overuse’ their smartphones.

The new regulation affecting smart device users will be put before a local assembly between now and October 1, 2025. If the ordinance receives the green light, it will take effect on the same day.

Though the source report indicates that the scope of the draft ordinance by the local authority is “all residents,” elsewhere it focuses on children of school age.

A Toyoake official told Kyodo that “We want the ordinance to provide an opportunity for people to think about how they use smartphones.” The rules might seem particularly important as a tool to help influence the parents of children who own smartphones and are of school age.

The stereotypically studious kids in Japan, with their structured, demanding timetables, often supplemented by cram schools that run into the evening, could revolt at further restrictions on their free time. However, the “ordinance urges elementary school students to refrain from using smartphones after 9 p.m. and junior high students and older to put their devices down by 10 p.m.,” according to the source report.

We are familiar with studies linking health and well-being impacts to excessive screen time. Being glued to screens in the evenings can be particularly disruptive to a good night’s sleep.

Local governments, such as those in the city of Toyoake, Japan, often pass ordinances regulating matters like noise control, public safety, and other regional issues. Some of these regulations will be backed by fines and penalties. In the context of smartphone use, we aren’t surprised there is no proposed penalty, as Toyoake seems to be really pushing the boundaries of personal choices outside of school and work environments.

