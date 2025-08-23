Japanese city pushes two-hour daily smartphone limit to promote healthier sleep for its citizens, particularly school-age children

Toyoake in Aichi Prefecture seeks to pass this ordinance soon, though it will be non-binding and without penalty.

Too much screen time?
A city in central Japan is considering regulating smartphone use to benefit the health of its citizens. Kyodo News reports that the local government in Toyoake, in Aichi Prefecture, intends “to pass an ordinance recommending all residents limit smartphone use to two hours a day outside of work and school.” Parents may welcome the regulation as a tool to limit their child’s screen time, but it is admitted that there will be no official penalties for those who ‘overuse’ their smartphones.

The new regulation affecting smart device users will be put before a local assembly between now and October 1, 2025. If the ordinance receives the green light, it will take effect on the same day.

Though the source report indicates that the scope of the draft ordinance by the local authority is “all residents,” elsewhere it focuses on children of school age.

A Toyoake official told Kyodo that “We want the ordinance to provide an opportunity for people to think about how they use smartphones.” The rules might seem particularly important as a tool to help influence the parents of children who own smartphones and are of school age.

