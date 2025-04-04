Intel discontinues Unison app for connecting PCs and smartphones

Since Apple connected its PCs with smartphones and tablets using its MacOS and iOS operating systems to provide a seamless user experience some 10 to 15 years ago, multiple attempts have been made to replicate similar capabilities with Windows-based PCs. One such attempt is Intel's Unison app, which was released in early 2022 and will be discontinued this June, reports Neowin.

"Intel Unison will soon be discontinued," reads a statement by Intel in Apple's AppStore, Google's PlayStore, and Microsoft's Store. "The first step in its wind-down process is ending service for most platforms at the end of June 2025. Lenovo Aura platforms will retain service through 2025."

Intel's Unison allows users to make phone calls, send text messages, get notifications, and transfer files and photos between Android and iOS handsets and Windows 11 PCs. The app is a part of Intel's Evo program to improve the user experience with premium Windows 11 PCs running its 12th-Gen Core processors or newer. However, the company no longer sees the app as one of its competitive advantages.

Intel did not disclose why it decided to discontinue its Unison app. Perhaps this is a part of the company's broader cost-cutting strategy, and if so, we could see Intel dropping support for other software efforts in the coming months. Recently, Lip-Bu Tan, Intel's new chief executive, said that the company planned to can or spin off operations that no longer fit its core strategy, and apps like Unison barely do. While it certainly improves the user experience with Intel-based PCs, it is not an exclusive app, and maintaining a large fleet of software costs money that Intel wants to preserve for developing its core products.

This is perhaps because Intel's Unison is not a unique app, as multiple programs connect smartphones with Windows PCs. Microsoft offers Phone Link, and Samsung has its own version called Flow. Dell has tried to offer its own Mobile Connect app, but it did not work flawlessly with iPhones, so it discontinued it somewhere along the line, clearing the road for Intel's Unison and Microsoft's Phone Link. Although Intel's Unison could be a fine app, Microsoft's Phone Link has better compatibility as it works with virtually all PCs running Windows 10.