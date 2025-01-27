Facebook flags Linux topics as 'cybersecurity threats' — posts and users being blocked

Facebook is banning posts that mention various Linux-related topics, sites, or groups. Some users may also see their accounts locked or limited when posting Linux topics. Major open-source operating system news, reviews, and discussion site DistroWatch is at the center of the controversy, as it seems to be the first to have noticed that Facebook's Community Standards had blackballed it.

A post on the site claims, "Facebook's internal policy makers decided that Linux is malware and labeled groups associated with Linux as being 'cybersecurity threats.' We tried to post some blurb about distrowatch.com on Facebook and can confirm that it was barred with a message citing Community Standards.

DistroWatch says that the Facebook ban took effect on January 19. Readers have reported difficulty posting links to the site on this social media platform. Moreover, some have told DistroWatch that their Facebook accounts have been locked or limited after sharing posts mentioning Linux topics.

If you're wondering if there might be something specific to DistroWatch.com, something on the site that the owners/operators perhaps don't even know about, for example, then it seems pretty safe to rule out such a possibility. Reports show that "multiple groups associated with Linux and Linux discussions have either been shut down or had many of their posts removed." However, we tested a few other Facebook posts with mentions of Linux, and they didn't get blocked immediately.

Copenhagen-hosted DistroWatch says it has tried to appeal against the Community Standards-triggered ban. However, they say that a Facebook representative said that Linux topics would remain on the cybersecurity filter. The DistroWatch writer subsequently got their Facebook account locked…

Facebook's overzealous ban on some Linux topics in the name of Community Standards and its protection of its users from threats come with a large ladle full of irony. "Facebook runs much of its infrastructure on Linux," DistroWatch points out, "and often posts job ads looking for Linux developers."

However, the Linux news site was gracious enough not to sneer at Facebook's record of (not) protecting its users. For example, some consider Facebook to have been instrumental in election interference around the world, to have fuelled genocide in Myanmar, and, despite its terrible past, has recently decided to dispose of its independent fact-checkers.

There is some hope that banning Linux links and topics is a temporary blip on the radar. Facebook will soon realize that it has mistaken what is a flock of migratory birds for a squadron of assault drones. DistroWatch notes that it also suffered from an RSS feed ban hammer when Twitter changed its name to X-rated content implying X.

If you have noticed any other Linux-related domains, links, or phrases that Facebook has banned, please tell us in the comments section.