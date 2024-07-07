E-Ink touchscreen and IPS panel collide in dual-screen laptop — $199 Bluegen OKPad all-in-one launches on Kickstarter

Bluegen has launched a dual-screen OKPad tablet on Kickstarter, joining the dual-screen PC party at a much lower price point — and with a unique caveat that the lower screen is an E-Ink display rather than a duplicate of the top screen, which is usually an IPS panel. The unit starts at $199 through Kickstarter's Super Early Bird pricing, but the final price is telegraphed to double up to a $399 MSRP.

The unique combination of dual-screen panel types is also supplemented by a 360-degree hinge form factor that allows for tablet, tent, and stand modes adjusted precisely to your surface of choice. And of course, you can also choose to use a single screen at a time and turn off the other entirely.

The Kickstarter campaign quickly reached 321 backers and hit full funding at $84,011 of the $5,054 goal at the time of writing, so the Bluegen OKPad is already funded and should be guaranteed for a release in the coming months. Technically, it met its funding goal within two hours of the original campaign launch, but of course, the funding available to Bluegen now exceeds that number significantly and, on paper, should allow for lots of happy preorder-ers.

Now on Kickstarter: Dual Screen OkPad: Double The Screens, Double The Potential - YouTube Watch On

OKPad Dual-Screen Tablet Specifications

Operating System : Android 10

: Android 10 Battery : 7,000mAH

: 7,000mAH CPU : Snapdragon Kyro 250, with 4x each Perf and Efficiency cores based on Cortex-A73 and Cortex-A53, respectively. All cores go up to 1.8 GHz.

: Snapdragon Kyro 250, with 4x each Perf and Efficiency cores based on Cortex-A73 and Cortex-A53, respectively. All cores go up to 1.8 GHz. RAM : 4GB RAM

: 4GB RAM Storage : 64GB onboard storage (likely eMMC)

: 64GB onboard storage (likely eMMC) Top Screen : 8.8-inch IPS at a resolution of 800 x 1,280 pixels

: 8.8-inch IPS at a resolution of 800 x 1,280 pixels Bottom Screen : 7.8-inch E-Ink at a resolution of 1,404 x 1,872 pixels

: 7.8-inch E-Ink at a resolution of 1,404 x 1,872 pixels Stylus: 4,096 pressure levels

4,096 pressure levels I/O: 1x USB Type-C Port, 1x 3.5 mm audio jack

1x USB Type-C Port, 1x 3.5 mm audio jack Wireless Technologies: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac max), Bluetooth 4.2

Bluegen's OKPad does have a few caveats, like not running Windows or being particularly powerful compared to modern mid-range or high-end laptops, but it's not meant to compete with those devices.

Compared to the range of most other Android tablets, the OKPad looks a lot more interesting and useful, and should still be price-competitive with those units when the Early Bird pricing wears off. With its current $199 Early Bird pricing, though, it's genuinely a great value for anyone who appreciates E-Ink displays or just wants a super portable tablet experience adjustable to nearly any given sitting or laying position.

It is a little unfortunate that the device is still using Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 instead of newer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, respectively, but this is probably a cost-cutting measure that helps keep it affordable. We'd also like to have more RAM, a newer Android release, and an estimate of decent battery life. However, the real selling point here is the form factor, not the internals.

At the time of writing, there aren't many OKPads left at the Super-Early Bird price of $199. The next tier up is still reasonable at $249 though, if you accept the inherent risks of crowdfunding campaigns.