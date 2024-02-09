Acer's next Predator is a €1,299 electric scooter

Acer's Predator brand is primarily known for high-end gaming hardware offerings, but one day soon Acer Predator may also be known for electric scooters.

Ace's new electric scooter, the Predator Extreme PES017, to its lineup alongside the rest of its high-end gaming hardware. This also marks the creation of a new "Predator eMobility" category on Acer's UK website, which currently only includes the new eScooter.

In terms of actual features on offer, the upcoming Acer Predator Extreme actually seems like it should satisfy many needs. This includes all-terrain compatibility, a maximum rated speed of up to 32 kilometers (roughly ~19 miles) per hour, and even IPX5 water resistance.

In a press release, Acer stated that the scooter will be sold in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) market starting at €1,299 (EUR) in Q2.

But this Acer Predator eScooter news may not be surprising as you think. PC hardware manufacturers usually gravitate toward their strengths, but sometimes they will simply choose to experiment for fun and/or profit. For example, AMD officially entered the bike market not long after Nvidia's RTX 30 Series announcement. More recently, we also saw plenty of interesting experiments at CES 2024— including a retro-futuristic Hi-Fi jukebox from LG.



And Acer in particular has an existing mobility business outside of the United States, though this is the first Predator entry. Acer also does digital signage, air purifiers, and other electronics other than computers in certain markets.

Should this be the beginning of a long line of competitive eScooters, Acer has certainly picked an interesting way to enter the market. By adopting the same branding for its eScooters that it does for its gaming hardware, the eScooter moves yet further away from the student and professional audiences it's most likely intended for. And of course, eScooters just aren't gaming hardware in the way that nearly every other Acer Predator product is— apparently now, Predator is for more than just gaming at Acer.