Amuse 2.0 beta released for easy on-device AI image generation on modern AMD hardware

We all use artificial intelligence one way or another these days, it may be built-into Microsoft's Word or work behind Google's Gmail. But a major difference between the former and the latter is that the Microsoft app does not need an Internet connection, while Gmail does. The same thing applies to OpenAI's ChatGPT's image generation: it needs a connection. But how about a program that does not? Welcome, AMD Amuse 2.0.0 Beta.

Amuse 2.0.0 Beta is a program meant to enable users generate high-quality images with AI models on modern AMD hardware-based PCs. AMD's Amuse requires AMD Ryzen AI 300-series processors with at least 24GB of RAM, or a Radeon RX 7000 system with at least 32GB of memory. It will also work on systems built around Ryzen 8040 series processors, as long as they have at least 32GB of RAM. So we are talking about quite modern and fairly premium systems.

(Image credit: AMD)

Let's talk about what it can do in more detail. AMD's Amuse 2.0.0 Beta enables users to generate high-quality images with AI models, convert paintings and drawings into digital images, and create custom AI filters.

One of the key features of the AMD Muse is the usage of AMD XDNA Super Resolution, which upscales images from 512x512 to 1024x1024 - speeding image generation times. AMD says users can create images from scratch, convert their hand-drawn artwork into digital format, and apply or create custom AI filters to modify the appearance of existing images.

But while AMD's program definitely enables new new AI-generated content, publishers should probably beware of accidental copyright infringement. Typically, LLMs are trained on vast datasets that often include copyrighted material, without explicit permission from the content creators. This can lead to issues on platforms like YouTube due to copyright strikes - where images used are a close enough match to copyrighted content.

Additionally, there is a risk of the models generating content that contains substantial portions of copyrighted text, raising concerns about unauthorized use and distribution. The lack of Internet connection to detect training data sources could also be an issue.

AMD's Amuse 2.0 Beta is available now via the source link, top. It is a download of just over 800MB. If some app functionality doesn't work as expected, please remember that this is a beta release and AMD explains it is "experimental software."