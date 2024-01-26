Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang meets with TSMC in Taiwan, discusses AI chip shortage concerns over dinner

At a time when the PC and mobile industries continually demand artificial intelligence hardware and features, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently visited TSMC in Taipei, Taiwan, for a dinner with its executives.

We don't have a readout from the dinner (it was likely confidential, for good reason), but Fortune.com reported on some comments made to the press after the occasion. Additionally, we've embedded a video below from the Central News Agency of Taiwan's YouTube channel, where some of those same comments can be found in video form.

Jensen most likely traveled to Taiwan to talk business with his fellow executives at TSMC and perhaps other manufacturing partners. In the video, Huang says, "TSMC, all of our supply chain partners here, are working very hard to keep up with the demand," referencing AI hardware, like Nvidia's GPUs equipped with Tensor cores.

Besides giving an update to the press regarding the high demand for AI hardware and how Nvidia, TSMC, and their partners are rushing to meet it, Jensen also references his dancing in a lighthearted moment early in the CNA video. "I hope none of my dancing ever shows up on the Internet," joked Huang, garnering a few chuckles. "If it shows up on the Internet, please remove it right away. Once I dance, you cannot unsee it."

In all seriousness, Jensen traveling like this shows that he's taking the initiative regarding the supply constraints faced by Nvidia. Before visiting Taiwan, he also visited mainland China, though he declined to answer any questions about Nvidia's business there. That said, we could probably answer a few questions about Nvidia's business in China for you, especially since Nvidia started readying new China-specific GPU chips in November 2023.