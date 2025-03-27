Ex-Intel CEO Gelsinger warns TSMC's $165B investment will not restore U.S. semiconductor leadership

News
By published

The U.S. needs both labs and fabs.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

TSMC's plan to spend $165 billion on its American manufacturing capacity and an R&D facility will certainly increase U.S. semiconductor production market share. But it doesn't guarantee that the country will regain leadership in process technologies, said Pat Gelsinger, former chief executive of Intel, in an interview with the Financial Times.

"If you do not have R&D in the U.S., you will not have semiconductor leadership in the U.S.," Gelsinger told the Financial Times. "All of the R&D work of TSMC is in Taiwan, and they have not made any announcements to move that [to the U.S.]."

If you don't have R&D in the U.S., you won't have semiconductor leadership.

Pat Gelsinger

Gelsinger argued that manufacturing alone is not enough to regain technology leadership, even though this will undoubtedly improve the semiconductor supply chain in America. Nonetheless, the U.S. cannot lead in this field without designing next-generation process technologies domestically.

Under the current plan, TSMC plans to build six Fab 21 modules to process wafers using various fabrication technologies, two advanced packaging facilities, and an R&D center in the U.S. The company hopes to house everything at its Fab 21 site near Phoenix, Arizona, though no final decisions about the locations have been made as of last month, when Tom's Hardware spoke with TSMC.

While TSMC's R&D center is certainly planned in the U.S., its focus remains to be seen. TSMC has developed its fabrication processes in Taiwan for decades, although many of its engineers come from the U.S. As manufacturing technologies get more complex and require longer pathfinding processes with each generation, TSMC may offload part of its R&D operations from its Taiwan facilities to the U.S. facility.

TSMC has reportedly hinted that its U.S. development will focus only on refining existing processes, though it did not elaborate. Contract chipmakers like TSMC tend to develop performance-enhanced versions of their process technologies for their alpha customers (e.g., N3 => N3P => N3X) as well as specialty versions of their production nodes for customers that prefer to use mature nodes (e.g., N4 => N4e, N4c). This ensures that their fabs are always filled with orders and their utilization rates are high.

The former Intel executive also acknowledged that tariff threats by President Donald Trump helped the U.S. semiconductor industry by motivating foreign chipmaker TSMC to build additional U.S. facilities. Still, he suggested this was insufficient without deeper R&D operations in the U.S.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

Latest in Tech Industry
Intel
Ex-Intel CEO Gelsinger warns TSMC's $165B investment will not restore U.S. semiconductor leadership
GlobalFoundries
China's SiCarrier challenges U.S. and EU with full-spectrum of chipmaking equipment — Huawei-linked firm makes an impressive debut
TSMC
Nvidia's Jensen Huang expects GAA-based technologies to bring a 20% performance uplift
Inspur
US expands China trade blacklist, closes susidiary loopholes
Qualcomm
Qualcomm launches global antitrust campaign against Arm — accuses Arm of restricting access to technology
ChatGPT Security
Some ChatGPT users are addicted and will suffer withdrawal symptoms if cut off, say researchers
Latest in News
Intel
Ex-Intel CEO Gelsinger warns TSMC's $165B investment will not restore U.S. semiconductor leadership
ReFS in Windows 11 preview build installer
New Windows file system option supports up to 35 petabyte volumes — ReFS appears in latest Insider build
New Windows 11 Game Bar Update
Microsoft updates the Windows Game Bar to be more user friendly with PC Handhelds
Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi Pico fightstick randomly mashes buttons for fighting game combos
The world&#039;s first color e-paper display over 30-inches
Mass production of 'world's first' color e-paper display over 30-inches begins
RTX 4090 48GB
Blower-style RTX 4090 48GB teardown reveals dual-sided memory configuration — PCB design echoes the RTX 3090
More about tech industry
GlobalFoundries

China's SiCarrier challenges U.S. and EU with full-spectrum of chipmaking equipment — Huawei-linked firm makes an impressive debut
TSMC

Nvidia's Jensen Huang expects GAA-based technologies to bring a 20% performance uplift
SK Hynix P41

SK Hynix P41, Speedy SSD, Now Just $129 for 2TB, $71 for 1TB
See more latest
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • leoneo.x64
    Admin said:
    Although TSMC will build an R&D facility in the U.S., its core R&D will remain in Taiwan, so the U.S. will keep following Taiwan even after TSMC builds out its Fab 21 site with six fab modules and two packaging facilities, says former CEO of Intel.

    Ex-Intel CEO Gelsinger warns TSMC's $165B investment will not restore U.S. semiconductor leadership : Read more
    Go sniff "Gloo" dude. No one asked for your opinion. Your time is over.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    leoneo.x64 said:
    Go sniff "Gloo" dude. No one asked for your opinion. Your time is over.
    ...except hes right.

    if you only follow what others do you arent leading you are following & in event relations sour you have no R&D and fall behind very fast.
    Reply
  • leoneo.x64
    hotaru251 said:
    ...except hes right.

    if you only follow what others do you arent leading you are following & in event relations sour you have no R&D and fall behind very fast.
    He's a self-promoting noise maker. Nothing rules out R&D from this investment. Intel had decades to do R&D but they rode the wave. Intel lost their fab edge and steady node progression is one way to achieve optimisation.

    He's dishing out advice to new CEO and now this. Moans about Nvidia being lucky. No one asked him. Lol. I agree that he was the tiniest bit better than the horrible stagnation-DJ krzanich but it's been mostly words from him.

    nVidia uses TSMC. They do their own R&D. Mr Gelsinger will yell anything to get heard.
    Reply
  • derekullo
    Getting the usb orientation correctly on the first try is luck.
    Becoming the most valuable company in the world isn't luck!
    Reply
  • Pierce2623
    leoneo.x64 said:
    Go sniff "Gloo" dude. No one asked for your opinion. Your time is over.
    Yeah the last true engineer CEO of Intel has zero idea about fabrication tech….Get real guy.
    Reply
Most Popular
New Windows 11 Game Bar Update
Microsoft updates the Windows Game Bar to be more user friendly with PC Handhelds
xtool and snapmaker collaboration
More 3D Printing Leaks: Is a New Tool Changer on the Horizon?
ReFS in Windows 11 preview build installer
New Windows file system option supports up to 35 petabyte volumes — ReFS appears in latest Insider build
RTX 4090 48GB
Blower-style RTX 4090 48GB teardown reveals dual-sided memory configuration — PCB design echoes the RTX 3090
Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi Pico fightstick randomly mashes buttons for fighting game combos
The world&#039;s first color e-paper display over 30-inches
Mass production of 'world's first' color e-paper display over 30-inches begins
GlobalFoundries
China's SiCarrier challenges U.S. and EU with full-spectrum of chipmaking equipment — Huawei-linked firm makes an impressive debut
TSMC
Nvidia's Jensen Huang expects GAA-based technologies to bring a 20% performance uplift
Despite external similarities, the RTX 3090 is not at all the same hardware as the RTX 4090 — even if you lap the GPU and apply AD102 branding.
GPU scam resells RTX 3090 as a 4090 — complete with a fake 'AD102' label on a lapped GPU
WireView Pro 90 degrees
Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro GPU power measuring utility gets a 90-degree adapter revision