Intel and Samsung Display cooperate to advance next-gen AI PCs into 'unchartered territory'
The companies have signed an agreement to develop displays tailored for AI devices like AI PCs.
Intel and Samsung Display have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop displays tailored for AI devices, such as AI PCs, reports ZDNet Korea. With this collaboration, Intel might enhance its mobile platforms with better displays tailored for capabilities of its GPUs. Samsung, on the other hand, might secure additional presence on the market of premium laptops.
Through this collaboration, Samsung Display aims to refine screens that work seamlessly with Intel's processors with AI capabilities, such as Core 200-series 'Lunar Lake' and the upcoming Core 300-series 'Panther Lake' and Core 400-series 'Nova Lake' CPUs that will hit the market in 2025 and 2026, respectively. The goal is to 'enhance computing experience,' though this is a rather vague description of the mutual work.
In fact, Intel and Samsung Display have been working with each other for years already. For example, Samsung's latest Galaxy Book 5 laptop uses Intel's Core 200-series processors as well as the company's own OLED displays.
"With the partnership with Intel, which keeps advancing the future of personal computing, we will be able to accelerate innovating next-generation display technologies," said Lee Ho-jung, Samsung Display's vice president for small and medium-sized product planning, in a statement published by Korea Times. "The partnership will usher in an unchartered territory of laptop computer user experiences and allow the two companies to lead the global AI PC market.”
Intel is by any means not new to collaborating with developers of displays. Back in the day, it worked together with Innolux and Sharp to develop low-power display technology to enhance the battery life of Intel-based notebooks. Before that, the company worked with LG to enable its WiDi wireless display technology on LG's TVs and displays. Intel and Samsung now believe that their collaborative work will push innovation forward and improve user experience with AI-integrated devices, though again, this is a very unclear description of what is to come.
Samsung Display competes fiercely against companies like BOE and LG Electronics over the premium laptop market. The collaboration with Intel will secure Samsung Display a place inside next-generation Intel Core-based laptops. Perhaps, the joint marketing campaigns will further draw attention to technologies developed by both companies and will certainly help with additional brand recognition.
I don't know if anyone has measured it yet, but supposedly a decent chunk of APU die area is going to XDNA2 (50 TOPS). Lisa Su joked about it on stage. And that could be set to increase if they are looking to, for example, double the performance with the next iteration. Newer process nodes will keep the size in check, but a lot of transistors are being devoted to this.
Better find something to do with NPUs, because they are here to stay for at least the next few years.
It's not small, but looks bigger than 4 full-size Zen 5 cores and their L2 cache.
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/325035/amd-strix-point-silicon-pictured-and-annotated
I've tried, but pretty much everything I can think of is either something you could do with a neural network or something you could at least express in the type of processing graphs they use. It's further complicated by the fact that most of their compute power is decidedly low-precision, low-range. Also, I think they basically require data to be DMA'd in/out of local memory, so you can't really do anything with them that would require much random access.
GPUs are far more flexible for mapping onto general compute workloads. They make heavy use of SMT, as a means of hiding random access latencies, which works well, as long as you're doing something sufficiently parallelizable. They also have excellent support for fp32 and even int32, which are much better suited to doing general computation.
What's interesting about the PS5 Pro is that Sony took the approach of specializing RDNA2's compute units to better handle AI workloads (up to 300 TOPS worth!), instead of bolting on an adjunct NPU. AMD and Sony now have a joint project to better explore such architectures, which seems like it might influence UDNA.
The main race for AI PCs is in laptops, which can only accommodate a dGPU at considerable expense, bulk, and power consumption.