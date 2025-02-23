Intel and Samsung Display cooperate to advance next-gen AI PCs into 'unchartered territory'

Intel and Samsung Display have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop displays tailored for AI devices, such as AI PCs, reports ZDNet Korea. With this collaboration, Intel might enhance its mobile platforms with better displays tailored for capabilities of its GPUs. Samsung, on the other hand, might secure additional presence on the market of premium laptops.

Through this collaboration, Samsung Display aims to refine screens that work seamlessly with Intel's processors with AI capabilities, such as Core 200-series 'Lunar Lake' and the upcoming Core 300-series 'Panther Lake' and Core 400-series 'Nova Lake' CPUs that will hit the market in 2025 and 2026, respectively. The goal is to 'enhance computing experience,' though this is a rather vague description of the mutual work.

In fact, Intel and Samsung Display have been working with each other for years already. For example, Samsung's latest Galaxy Book 5 laptop uses Intel's Core 200-series processors as well as the company's own OLED displays.

"With the partnership with Intel, which keeps advancing the future of personal computing, we will be able to accelerate innovating next-generation display technologies," said Lee Ho-jung, Samsung Display's vice president for small and medium-sized product planning, in a statement published by Korea Times. "The partnership will usher in an unchartered territory of laptop computer user experiences and allow the two companies to lead the global AI PC market.”

Intel is by any means not new to collaborating with developers of displays. Back in the day, it worked together with Innolux and Sharp to develop low-power display technology to enhance the battery life of Intel-based notebooks. Before that, the company worked with LG to enable its WiDi wireless display technology on LG's TVs and displays. Intel and Samsung now believe that their collaborative work will push innovation forward and improve user experience with AI-integrated devices, though again, this is a very unclear description of what is to come.

Samsung Display competes fiercely against companies like BOE and LG Electronics over the premium laptop market. The collaboration with Intel will secure Samsung Display a place inside next-generation Intel Core-based laptops. Perhaps, the joint marketing campaigns will further draw attention to technologies developed by both companies and will certainly help with additional brand recognition.