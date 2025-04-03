Intel and TSMC agree to form chipmaking joint venture: Report
No smoke without fire?
Intel and TSMC have tentatively reached a preliminary agreement to create a joint venture that will operate Intel's fabs in the U.S., according to Reuters, citing a report from The Information that is based on two sources familiar with the matter. Intel has not yet commented on the matter, but we have reached out to the company for more information.
Under the terms of the agreement, TSMC is said to own 20% of the joint venture. It is unclear which company or companies will own the remaining 80%, but it was reported earlier this year that TSMC approached multiple leading fabless chip designers headquartered in the U.S. — including AMD, Broadcom, Nvidia, and Qualcomm — about investing in the joint venture, which would own multiple fabs in America. Both Nvidia and a TSMC board member later denied the discussions.
This arrangement was reportedly influenced by the U.S. government, specifically the White House and Department of Commerce, as part of efforts to address ongoing operational difficulties at Intel. U.S. authorities view the partnership as a means to stabilize Intel, which IDM 2.0 strategy has faced multiple challenges as the company has so far become a leader neither in products nor in semiconductor production technologies. At the same time, the current U.S. government will not support sales of Intel's fabs to a foreign investor, especially TSMC.
At this point it is unclear what exactly TSMC's involvement would be with Intel's American fabs — which cost tens of billions of dollars — many of which can only be used to make processors for Intel (including fabs capable of producing on Intel 3 and Intel 4 process technologies) and only one or two of which can make processors on Intel's 18A fabrication technology. It is also unclear how TSMC's plans to own 20% of Intel Foundry aligns with its own plans to invest $165 million in its Arizona Fab 21 site to make chips for its partners, including Apple.
The financial markets responded quickly to this news. Intel's stock price increased nearly 7% after the report surfaced, which helped the company to recover after a drop of market capitalization caused by the new import tariffs that will be implemented by the U.S. By contrast, shares of TSMC traded in the U.S. dropped by about 6%, highlighting differing investor reactions to the deal.
As both Intel and TSMC are in their quiet periods, they cannot make any comments regarding future plans or even factors that can impact them materially, but we have reached out for comment.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
Bitcoin miners front-running tariffs by scrambling to ship thousands of machines before penalties hit
Trump administration exempts computer chips and copper from sweeping tariffs, but only for now — report says chip tariffs coming later
Edit: Isn't Intel about to take the lead on process node this year and then widen the gap when they start using high NA? Especially for tariff avoiding local markets. I'm feeling pretty suspicious about how good this is for Intel.
That'd be a bit hard to do with only a 20% stake.
Letting them further merge together via moves like this is a bad ideal to put it mildly. Where's the FTC and the Sherman Antitrust Act?
The last manufacturing joint venture Intel had was IMFT which existed only to share storage R&D and fab costs. The deal between Intel and UMC seems similar to this, but in that case UMC brings the commercial node experience and Intel brings the fabs. This type of partnership doesn't make sense at all for leading edge silicon fabrication because it would undermine the business model entirely.
If it's not this type of partnership then it makes literally no sense for TSMC. What interest would they have in running competing fabs?
The only thing Intel would get out of this is some cost savings and potentially more people who have experience with contract fabrication. This doesn't really sound like any sort of win and certainly doesn't help the company long term.