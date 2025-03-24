Pat Gelsinger becomes executive chairman, head of technology at church-focused platform Gloo

Pat Gelsinger, former CEO of Intel and VMWare, announced on Monday that his role at faith-focused technology company Gloo has been expanded, and he will become the company's executive chairman as well as head of technology who will be in charge of products development. After nearly 10 years as a board member and investor, he is now leading Gloo's product and engineering efforts, with a focus on building a vertical cloud platform for the faith ecosystem. 

"Effective today, I have been named Gloo's executive chair and head of technology," Pat Gelsinger wrote on LinkedIn. "I have been involved with Gloo for almost 10 years, both as a board member and investor. Gloo's focus on creating a technology platform that connects and catalyzes the faith ecosystem perfectly aligns with my own sense of purpose."

Among the first projects that Pat Gelsinger will lead at Gloo will be the creation of one of the first vertical industry clouds for faith and advanced values-aligned AI. Earlier this year Pat Gelsinger praised DeepSeek and announced that Gloo would use it over OpenAI’s models for its AI chatbot Kallm, due to its open-source nature and ease of integration. Despite controversy surrounding DeepSeek's data practices, allegations of distilling ChatGPT data, and using Nvidia's smuggled GPUs to train its models, Gelsinger noted its affordability and potential to push the industry toward more open, efficient AI development.

"Across all of our efforts we are deeply committed to open-source, trust through transparency and benchmarking, and licensing of content for training and use of AI," Gelsinger wrote. "I see tremendous opportunity ahead for Gloo and I couldn’t be happier to partner with CEO Scott Beck and the rest of the leadership team as we prepare for our next phase of growth. I will have a few more updates to share on this new chapter in the coming days. Gloo will be a major focus… but there is a bit more to come."

Gloo is a tech company that builds tools and platforms to support churches, ministries, and faith-based organizations. Its main goal is to help these groups connect better with people, grow their communities, and use new technologies like AI in ways that align with their values.

For now, Gloo offers a digital workspace for ministry leaders to organize content, communication, and outreach efforts, as well as AI-powered tools to enable churches to better engage with their members and reach new people. In addition, Gloo works to connect faith organizations and distribute content from Christian publishers and media to churches and individuals.

"Now more than ever, there is great need for faith-based communities to take an active role in ensuring we shape technology as a force for good," Gelsinger wrote. "As we have seen with social media, the impact of technology evolutions is swift, deep and long lasting. AI is an even more powerful yet nascent tool. It is imperative we ensure AI is used to enhance the human experience, not harm it."

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jg.millirem
    A parody of itself. Maybe Gelsinger will finally deliver the Trinity 3000 in our lifetimes! (Old SNL reference)
    Reply
  • TheCyberKender
    Witness the earliest beginnings of the Omnisiah!
    Reply
  • abufrejoval
    Well, with extra time on your hands, one notices the path forward having shrunk considerably since the last time one had time to look.

    I see it as a rather clear sign he can't be asked back into the treadmill at any price.

    Too bad I have neither faith nor riches nor is anyone asking...
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    I am not religious so forgive me if im wrong but using "ai" in faith seems stupid?
    Isn't the point of faith the human aspect of it???
    Reply
  • Lorien Silmaril
    thought it was April 1st.
    lol Intel.
    Reply
