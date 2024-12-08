Russian Ex-ASML employee indicted for stealing critical trade secrets — currently in custody, faces 20-year Netherlands entry ban
The suspect will face the court in a pro forma hearing on Monday.
The Ministry of Asylum and Migration of the Netherlands has imposed a 20-year entry ban on an ex-ASML employee. A Russia-connected individual is currently under investigation, suspected of potential espionage and theft of vital microchip documents from ASML, reports Dutch outlet NOS. Per the report from local media, the Netherlands rarely imposes such prohibitions, and they are typically reserved for cases involving national security.
ASML is one of the world's leading tech companies - making bleeding-edge high-NA EUV photolithography machines employed in the fabrication units of Intel, Samsung, and TSMC. This one Dutch firm holds the key to entering the sub-5nm era and recent US legislation has been detrimental for sanctioned companies like SMIC in China. Russia, being on the sanctioned list of countries following a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is also hamstrung by sanctions.
The report mentions that a 43-year-old engineer has been accused of stealing important documents including microchip manuals from both ASML and Mapper Lithography - another company involved in manufacturing lithography machines that underwent bankruptcy in 2018 and was since acquired by ASML. It is suspected that the accused sold these documents to supposedly boost chip production in Russia - likely derived from his Russian background - for tens of thousands of Euros.
ASML acknowledged these claims and filed a report accordingly. The Dutch public prosecution service and the engineer's lawyers refused to provide further details to the media outlet NOS. The man remains in custody in the Netherlands and will appear before a court in Rotterdam in a pro forma hearing - where the prosecutor and defendant share information to move the case forward - on Monday. The nature of this hearing could mean a lighter sentence is being considered, but we shall see
Technological espionage accusations aren't new and similar cases - at least for China - have been plastered over the wall in the aftermath of US sanctions. It doesn't just stop at ASML, though the lack of EUV technology remains the primary Achilles' heel for Chinese chip manufacturer SMIC - stuck at old DUV machines for 5nm wafers. Russia is following in China's footsteps with lofty goals of producing a 7nm lithography scanner by 2028 though, since the country is currently capable of producing only 65nm-grade chips, that would be quite the feat to accomplish.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
U.S. House set to vote on $3B funding for the replacement of Chinese telecoms equipment — but swapping out all the Huawei and ZTE equipment will cost more
US govt says Cisco gear often targeted in China's Salt Typhoon attacks on 8 telecommunications providers — issues Cisco-specific advice to patch networks to fend off attacks