ASML recalls its humble origins in a ‘leaky shed’ in Eindhoven, circa 1984 — it now makes the most cutting-edge chipmaking tools on the planet

ASML is the world’s undisputed leader in the design and provision of advanced chip-making equipment. The manufacture of the most state-of-the-art semiconductors by industry titans like TSMC, Intel, and Samsung is highly reliant on equipment from this Dutch firm, founded in 1984. However, like many household names in tech, ASML has quite a humble origin story. In ASML’s case, company lore states that it all began in a “leaky shed.”

The current kings of the lithography machine world, ASML (Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography), started as a collaboration between Philips, a household name in the electronics business, and Advanced Semiconductor Materials International (ASMI). The vision was to set up a new company laser-focused on lithography systems, which the partners identified as a growing market.

ASML’s first base was the aforementioned leaky shed, and this isn’t just a humorous name; it really leaked. The building was located on the former Philips campus in Eindhoven, Strijp-T. A photo of the ramshackle single-story prefab-style construction shows it is joined to the first floor of the Philips TQ building, home of the firm’s ‘Industrial Electronics’ division.

Building on R&D that had been in the pipeline since the early 1970s, ASML’s first system, called the PAS 2000 stepper, was quickly realized by the team. According to the company's post, the shipping container visible on this side of the leaky shed was put there “to keep everyone sane.” Apparently, the PAS 2000’s hydraulic oil pumps were so noisy the team was inspired to externalize them this way.

Thankfully for ASML and all the employees from the leaky shed, it wasn’t long until the operation’s business flourished, and the move to a purpose-built office and factory unit was possible in 1985. Another year later, the refined PAS 2500 came to market and would become the foundation for many future machines. Coincidentally, ASML’s partnership with lens manufacturer Carl Zeiss was inked at this time and continues to this day.

In the 1990s, ASML says its “breakthrough platform,” dubbed the PAS 5500, was launched. Off the back of this success, credited to the classic litho system’s “industry-leading productivity and resolution,” ASML enjoyed a successful IPO in both the Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges.

The first Twinscan machines with revolutionary dual-stage technology were launched in 2001. This same litho tool series stepped up a notch in 2010 with the introduction of the Twinscan NXE:3100, which leveraged EUV technology. Closer to the present day, ASML is again pushing the boundaries like no rival can with its EXE platform and High NA technology.

The most recent annual report from ASML says it enjoyed nearly $31 billion in revenue, operates across more than 60 locations, and employs over 44,000 people.

ASML is by no means alone in having such a humble origin story, however we don’t think the fabled U.S. garage-startups Apple, HP, or Google corporations had to suffer with a leaky roof. Dampness and electronics aren’t usually a desirable combination.