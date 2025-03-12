The ‘world’s smallest microcontroller’ measures just 1.38 mm² and costs 20 cents

Texas Instruments (TI) unveiled what it claims to be “the world's smallest microcontroller (MCU)” at Embedded World 2025. The tiny new MSPM0C1104 measures just 1.38 mm², which TI says is about the same size as a black pepper flake. TI is targeting medical wearables and personal electronic applications for the new MSPM0C1104, which it claims is 38% smaller than the most compact rival MCUs and will cost buyers just 20 cents a piece in bulk.

So, what are the key features of this incredibly small MCU? As per the definition of an MCU, TI’s MSPM0C1104 contains all the essential ingredients of a self-contained computer, albeit on a scale smaller than we are used to talking about on Tom’s Hardware. For example, the CPU in this MCU is an Armv32-bit Cortex-M0+, which runs at frequencies up to 24 MHz. The processor has access to 1KB of SRAM and up to 16KB of flash memory.

Other key components of the MSPM0C1104 for device makers include its “12-bit analog-to-digital converter with three channels; six general-purpose input/output pins; and compatibility with standard communication interfaces such as Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter (UART), Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) and Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C),” notes TI in its blog post about the tiny new MCU. It adds that the accurate and high-speed on-chip analog peripherals will be of great utility for devices that can be enhanced by sensing and control capabilities.

(Image credit: TI)

The new MSPM0C1104 is the smallest member of TI’s MSPM0 MCU portfolio and will be particularly valuable in devices such as earbuds and medical probes where board space is scarce. TI says it will deliver smarter, more connected experiences in diminutive devices.

Looking through the data sheets, we also noticed that these new MCUs can operate in environments as extreme as –40°C to 125°C. They are also power efficient, consuming just 87μA/MHz when running and 5μA in standby with SRAM retention. There’s even a built-in beeper.

In the intro, we mentioned that the MSPM0C1104 costs just $0.20 in bulk orders from TI. Interested makers and DIYers can also investigate this MCU by purchasing the MSPM0C1104 LaunchPad development kit, available for $5.99 on TI.com via the link.

Our favorite MCU is the far more powerful Raspberry Pi RP2040 ($1). This MCU is significantly larger and more potent than TI’s new MSPM0C1104. However, powering over 100 third-party boards with a diverse range of prices, features, and capabilities, the RP2040 and RP2350 make great options for smaller-volume device makers who don’t absolutely need the tiniest MCU/board available.