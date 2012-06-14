Trending

AMD Announces TrustZone Partnership with ARM

AMD has announced a unique partnership with ARM that will see AMD incorporate ARM technology into its chips as a method of improving security.

AMD is pouring a lot of energy into its APUs and it doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon. The company this week announced plans to integrate ARM technology into upcoming APUs. 

The partnership will see AMD inject ARM's TrustZone technology into future APUs via a SoC design methodology. AMD is calling it an industry first collaboration and says by adopting "the industry-standard approach to security that TrustZone technology embodies," the two companies will be able to provide a consistent approach to security spanning billions of web-connected devices, be they ARM-based or AMD x86 APU-based.

"As technology becomes more important to our everyday lives, security needs to be present in every single device. The challenge that the industry faces is how to make this a reality," said Ian Drew, executive vice president, strategy, ARM. "Through this technology partnership with AMD, and the broadening of the ARM TrustZone technology ecosystem, we're making another important step towards a solution. The aim is to make security accessible and consistent for consumers and business users across all computing devices."

All of this means that AMD will be adding an ARM processor to some of its upcoming APUs. Specifically, AMD has mentioned the Cortex-A5 CPU. This low-powered processor will work alongside AMD's own cores to run ARM's TrustZone security technology. THE ARM CPU will monitor and help protect against malicious access to sensitive data and operations at the hardware level.

AMD said today that it plans to provide development platforms that have TrustZone security features on select APUs in 2013, expanding further across its product portfolio in 2014.

  • sundragon 14 June 2012 21:13
    Interesting collaboration considering AMD said it's not going to battle Intel on speed anymore.
  • 14 June 2012 21:19
    iam guessing Intel already has this and is not present on x-86 licence and hence they had to get it from somewhere.
  • 14 June 2012 21:20
    It seems like a waste to put an entire ARM CPU on the core to do nothing but trusting execution. They sounds like a complete kluge.
  • 14 June 2012 21:26
    As if anyone needed another reason not to buy AMD hardware. AMD needs to fire this new CEO, he's going to drag them out of business.

    ( okay, starts the flames )
  • eddieroolz 14 June 2012 21:29
    The diversification of processing accelerates. I think GPGPU was the first step towards this trend, and now thanks to AMD, ARM cores may be complementing a x86 core sooner than we think.
  • amk-aka-Phantom 14 June 2012 21:42
    Good, now Intel can kick both of their asses.
  • 14 June 2012 22:06
    Diversification has always been there. That is why they had coprocessors for everything (floating point calcs, video, DA conversions, audio, bus logic, signal processing, etc). What we have now is a unification of those tasks under 1 piece of silicon. The question becomes is this the best solution? 1 silicon do all?
  • Nakal 14 June 2012 22:22
    amk-aka-PhantomGood, now Intel can kick both of their asses.
    Yeah cause we only want 1 chip manufacturer/designer out there controlling the market. $1000 core i5's anyone?
  • ilysaml 14 June 2012 22:34
    It's all about mobile market.
  • jimmysmitty 14 June 2012 22:43
    sam12309iam guessing Intel already has this and is not present on x-86 licence and hence they had to get it from somewhere.
    They do. Since Sandy Bridge, Intels CPUs have a hardware based system that would allow you to wipe your system or even "brick" it if it got stolen to stop theft of sensitive data.

    NakalYeah cause we only want 1 chip manufacturer/designer out there controlling the market. $1000 core i5's anyone?
    Then go tell that to AMDs CEO Rory Reed who doesn't want to truly compete with Intel anymore and also was quoted as saying users have enough CPU power and don't need anymore.

    AMD needs to compete with Intel but if the current CEO does it his way, Intel might just be fighting themselves on the DT and server market.
