Remastered Doom 3 Bundle Coming With Enhanced Graphics

By

A re-mastered Doom 3 and Resurrection of Evil combo pack will be released this fall.

Doom is finally heading back to the PC and consoles with a new release, but it's not the sequel you're looking for: it's a re-release of Doom 3. More specifically, Bethesda has announced the upcoming launch of Doom 3 BFG Edition which will feature the original third installment and its Resurrection of Evil expansion pack, both of which have been completely re-mastered.

In addition to the re-mastered games, the upcoming Doom 3 bundle will include seven new single-player levels entitled "The Lost Mission." Little else is known about the added content for the moment, but id Software said that it has addressed one of the biggest complaints about Doom 3: the flashlight. The studio has added an armor-mounted flashlight to the player's suit, allowing them to illuminate dark corners and shoot enemies at the same time.

Unfortunately, it seems that the re-mastered aspect applies only to the console versions. Doom 3 originally appeared on the first Xbox back in 2005, but the re-release now sports enhanced graphics thanks to the processing power of the newer Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 hardware. Other added features include optimization for 3D displays, 5.1 surround sound, Xbox 360 Achievements, PlayStation 3 trophies, improved rendering and lighting, and a new check point save system. id Software has also fine-tuned the controls.

"Doom 3 was enthusiastically embraced by gamers worldwide at its release,” said John Carmack, Technical Director at id Software. "Today, the full experience has been enhanced and extended to be better than ever, and is delivered across all the platforms with a silky smooth frame rate and highly responsive controls.  New support for 3D TVs, monitors, and head mounted displays also allows players to experience the game with more depth than ever before. We think shooter fans everywhere will love it."

As a special bonus, Doom 3 BFG Edition will also include the original Doom and Doom 2 games. The bundle will be released sometime this fall.

50 Comments Comment from the forums
  • beardguy 31 May 2012 10:09
    Looks cool, but the reason they are remastering this old game is because the current gen of consoles wouldn't be able to handle Doom 4. Or so I'm guessing.

    I'll still get it after the price drops though :)
    Reply
  • alchemy69 31 May 2012 10:10
    The words "money for old rope" spring to mind.
    Reply
  • SmileyTPB1 31 May 2012 10:14
    Personally I didn't like Doom 3 the first time so I fail to see how enhanced graphics would make it any better.
    Reply
  • Plasmid 31 May 2012 10:34
    holy cow the trailers that they come up these days are phenomenal!
    Reply
  • faster23rd 31 May 2012 10:46
    I fear that this may just be a patch, one that is delayed by years. Still, nothing awful replaying Doom 3 with current gen graphics.
    Reply
  • Wamphryi 31 May 2012 10:53
    I was pretty ambivalent when I played Doom 3 and the expansion. I played both to the end but never reinstalled them for a repeat round. I found Doom 2 more enjoyable though in fairness Doom 2 had a newness to it that Doom 3 could not compete with. In fact it was so new I played it on a 486 SX 25 with 4 MB of RAM and no sound card. Doom 2 had a wider mix of monsters and a mix of open and confined areas in which to fight. Doom 3 pushed the graphics envelope and I assume that the number of enemies had to be reduced in deference to the hardware of the day. In the age of the 2600 K one can only hope that the additional levels bring back the waves of demonic death that defined Doom 2.
    Reply
  • memadmax 31 May 2012 10:55
    Ok, so if you don't already own Doom3(like me) on the console, then this is for you, unless of course, you have a insatiable appetite to own anything that has the Doom label on it.

    I really hope this comes out on PC, I hate playing FPS's without a mouse ^.^
    Reply
  • skaz 31 May 2012 11:25
    Went straight to video first. Disappointed when I saw console love only. Looks like it did for the PC.
    Reply
  • amuffin 31 May 2012 11:35
    Looks like they had to turn down the graphics for the consoles....hehe ;)
    Reply
  • Darkerson 31 May 2012 11:42
    http://www.joystiq.com/2012/05/30/doom-3-bfg-edition-brings-hell-to-360-ps3-pc-this-fall-with/

    Yep, PC isnt being left out. I wouldnt mind another chance to play the game. My system I had at the time was barely able to run the game faster than a slideshow.
    Reply