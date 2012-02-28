Need A Job? Bethesda Hiring for "Future Gen"

With The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim finally out on the market, Todd Howard's Bethesda Game Studios is now looking to tackle its next epic release. The company says it's looking for experienced programmers to work on "cutting-edge technology" for an unannounced game on future-generation consoles. Don't worry: the PC will get a little luvin' too.
According to the job listing, applicants will need at least 5 years of game development experience and multiple titles shipped (meaning no n00bs, please). Applicants will also need extensive experience programing and optimizing for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles. Experience with DirectX 11 is a big plus as well as actually having experience playing a game or two developed by the studio (playing Skyrim would probably be a good idea, or Oblivion at least).
So far the only next-gen console publicly known is the Nintendo Wii U which is slated to arrive here in the States this holiday season. Back in September, the studio said it was considering development for that system, but has yet to announce any projects for that specific platform. SDKs for the Xbox 720 "Durango" are reportedly set to arrive any day now if they haven't already, and it looks as if Sony may not even participate in this next console run, riding out the PlayStation 3 and focusing on Vita.
Bethesda's next project will likely use the Creation Engine, following Skyrim. The studio's VP of PR Pete Hines said in a recent interview that "whatever Bethesda Game Studios works on after Skyrim will take advantage of the tech that they have developed. But what that next product is or what it’s going to be? Everybody’s gonna have to wait and see.
Rumors are pointing to Fallout 4, but Bethesda also could kick-start a band new IP. Then again, Bethesda just acquired the rights to the Fallout MMO, so it's quite possible we'll see our fist multiplayer cross-platform RPG from Bethesda. That of course is pure, hopeful speculation (grin).
"Fallout is an important property of ZeniMax and we are now able to develop future Fallout titles for our fans without third party involvement or the overhang of others' legal claims," said Robert Altman, chairman and CEO of ZeniMax Media last month.
For more information on Bethesda's job listing, head here.
And now you really can't say its hard to do, you already got some nice free game engines to start with like Unreal Development kit. so.. now telling its impossible / hard to get experience is wrong.
this is why "triple A" game companies are also turning out bigger piles of s--t every year , no big name companies (and few small companies) bring in flesh blood any more. every one requires 2 to 5 to 10 years of exprience and guess what , THE TALENT POOL IN COMPANIES STAGNATES LIKE THIS !!!!
i'm in school for game art design and i can just see it now , me having hell gettinga job becasue all tehse companies don't give acrap about fresh ideas or hiring fresh minds into the buisness.
Is this also the case with much smaller, Indie developers? I don't know much about game development from an insider's perspective, but I couldn't imagine getting a degree and landing my first professional gig with Bioware, for instance. Baby steps, man. Baby steps.
that's a problem now, people finish there schools and think they should get best jobs out there and fat pay check...
Many developers started working from 0, as testers, as independent developers, modders.
If you want to work in an big company like Bethesda then do all to get there interest in you, prove you worth something not only your useless uni paper.
What you don't understand is that the longer you go without using your skills (taking baby steps), the faster you will forget fundamental things about software engineering.