Need A Job? Bethesda Hiring for "Future Gen"

With The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim finally out on the market, Todd Howard's Bethesda Game Studios is now looking to tackle its next epic release. The company says it's looking for experienced programmers to work on "cutting-edge technology" for an unannounced game on future-generation consoles. Don't worry: the PC will get a little luvin' too.

According to the job listing, applicants will need at least 5 years of game development experience and multiple titles shipped (meaning no n00bs, please). Applicants will also need extensive experience programing and optimizing for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles. Experience with DirectX 11 is a big plus as well as actually having experience playing a game or two developed by the studio (playing Skyrim would probably be a good idea, or Oblivion at least).

So far the only next-gen console publicly known is the Nintendo Wii U which is slated to arrive here in the States this holiday season. Back in September, the studio said it was considering development for that system, but has yet to announce any projects for that specific platform. SDKs for the Xbox 720 "Durango" are reportedly set to arrive any day now if they haven't already, and it looks as if Sony may not even participate in this next console run, riding out the PlayStation 3 and focusing on Vita.

Bethesda's next project will likely use the Creation Engine, following Skyrim. The studio's VP of PR Pete Hines said in a recent interview that "whatever Bethesda Game Studios works on after Skyrim will take advantage of the tech that they have developed. But what that next product is or what it’s going to be? Everybody’s gonna have to wait and see.

Rumors are pointing to Fallout 4, but Bethesda also could kick-start a band new IP. Then again, Bethesda just acquired the rights to the Fallout MMO, so it's quite possible we'll see our fist multiplayer cross-platform RPG from Bethesda. That of course is pure, hopeful speculation (grin).

"Fallout is an important property of ZeniMax and we are now able to develop future Fallout titles for our fans without third party involvement or the overhang of others' legal claims," said Robert Altman, chairman and CEO of ZeniMax Media last month.

For more information on Bethesda's job listing, head here.