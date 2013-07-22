Tom's Guide: 10 Desktop Bittorrent Clients

Sharing files via BitTorrent is pretty easy, but a decent client can make the experience that much more pleasant. Similarly, a crappy client with a clunky user interface can be extremely frustrating. The Tom's Guide team has put together a list of clients for your perusal. Be sure to check 'em out in '10 Desktop BitTorrent clients.'

The BitTorrent protocol is a peer-to-peer sharing system that allows users all over the world to easily and collectively download and share large amounts of data by essentially "farming out" file distribution and hosting to other users instead of relying on a host server or series of mirror hosts. The BitTorrent protocol has made it much easier to download everything from books, data, documents, software and other media, but it's only as easy as your the client program you choose to use. The right client software can make downloading an easy, painless experience, while a poorly built one can be a hassle and security risk. Here are 10 BitTorrent clients for your consideration.Note: We'd like to remind our readers that using P2P and file-sharing technologies like the BitTorrent protocol to distribute copyrighted material without authorization is illegal in the United States and many other countries. By all means, use these client programs to distribute freeware, open-source material, Creative Commons, and other freely distributable media and software, but we do not condone or encourage illegal duplication or distribution of copyrighted material.10 Desktop Bittorrent Clients

