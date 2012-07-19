Trending

Super Talent Reveals its SuperNova SSD Series

By

Super Talent announces the release of its SuperNova SSD Series.

Super Talent has released its new SuperNova SSD series of SATA3 drives that are pushed to both large corporations or a small companies, with its 3-year warranty and performance numbers of over 500 MB/s read and write speeds.

Performance Specifications
CapacitySeq. Read(MB/sec max)Seq. Write(MB/sec max)
128 GB555525
256 GB555525
IOPS (4KB block random read and random write)
128 GB90K85K
256 GB90K85K

To make the SuperNova Super Talent's most secure and efficient SSD to date, it uses highly prescreened ONFI synchronous MLC NAND flash memory that offer enterprise levels of reliability. In addition, SuperNova features thermal conductive silicon padding, which prevents overheating and requires less cooling. These two features help make the drive ideal for server use, along with its proprietary RAISE technology. Super Talent claims that RAISE technology virtually eliminates unrecoverable read errors.

The SuperNova drive is available in 128 GB and 256 GB capacities, which Super Talent has begun shipping to its distributors today. For more information on the SuperNova SSD, check out its data sheet here.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onus 19 July 2012 23:17
    Controller? Prices?
    Reply
  • Chainzsaw 19 July 2012 23:28
    Thermal conductive padding? But why? Seems like an unncessary cost add on.

    I thought SSD's run cool enough to not need them. Also, most data centres have specific cooling (for example, always keeping the data centre at 15-20c).
    Reply
  • CaedenV 19 July 2012 23:37
    Generally speaking, I don't want a piece of electronics that will go 'Super Nova'
    Reply
  • tecmo34 20 July 2012 00:09
    jtt283Controller? Prices?Their site does not display the controller information but based on the speeds, I would say it is a LSI SandForce SF-2200 drive. I haven't seen or come across the pricing of these drives.
    Reply
  • ko888 20 July 2012 01:05
    The webpage says it's a SandForce 22xx Controller.

    http://www.supertalent.com/products/ssd_category_detail.php?type=SuperNova
    Reply
  • freggo 20 July 2012 01:16
    At least a general idea as to the price range would be helpful to figure out if I even want to read the specs.
    Takgets like "large corporations or a small companies" are usually the same as saying you can not afford it :-)

    Reply
  • vertigo_2000 20 July 2012 02:03
    freggoAt least a general idea as to the price range would be helpful to figure out if I even want to read the specs.Takgets like "large corporations or a small companies" are usually the same as saying you can not afford it :-)What about small corporations or large companies? Is this not for them?
    Reply
  • master_chen 20 July 2012 02:11
    Because it's never enough Super. You need a lot of Super to be EXTREME!
    Reply
  • 21 July 2012 00:31
    SandForce 22xx Controller ? I hate SandForce ... not reliable
    Reply