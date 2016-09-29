Adata SX8000 NVMe SSD Is The First With Intel 3D MLC

Adata's XPG gaming division just announced its first PCIe NVMe SSD. The XPG SX8000 features a sleek M.2 double-sided form factor, and Adata designed it to allow gamers to break the SATA performance barrier. The drive also features a couple of firsts for a consumer-facing SSD: This is the first drive to utilize IMFT's new 3D MLC NAND, and it's also the first MLC product with LDPC error correction.
The three smallest capacities will ship first, and later in the year, a large 1TB option will emerge. The XPG SX8000 is similar to the Ballistix (By Micron) TX3 that was canceled after a successful showing at Computex in June. With the TX3 off the table, the SX8000 becomes the first consumer SSD to ship with IMFT's new 256Gbit 3D MLC NAND.
We've yet to test the new 3D MLC in the consumer lab but think Adata's decision to pair the drive with low-density parity check (LDPC) error correction tells us more about the state of IMFT's MLC flash than the company would probably like to admit. LDPC is an old technology that was reworked to gain consumer-level endurance cycles from low-cost, low-endurance flash, namely 3-bit per cell technology. We've questioned IMFT's new 3D flash technology, and the SX8000 just adds to the growing list of concerns. That's not to say the SX8000 is a poor product; we just have some concerns with the long-term success of the flash, because it's the foundation IMFT has to build on for future generations.
We reached out to Adata for pricing and endurance data but have yet to hear back.
Technical Specifications
|Product
|SX8000 128GB
|SX8000 256GB
|SX8000 512GB
|SX8000 1TB
|Pricing
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Interface
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|Protocol
|NVMe 1.2
|NVMe 1.2
|NVMe 1.2
|NVMe 1.2
|Controller
|SMI SM2260
|SMI SM2260
|SMI SM2260
|SMI SM2260
|NAND Flash
|IMFT 3D MLC
|IMFT 3D MLC
|IMFT 3D MLC
|IMFT 3D MLC
|Sequential Read
|1,000 MB/s
|1,900 MB/s
|2,000 MB/s
|2,400 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|300 MB/s
|600 MB/s
|1,000 MB/s
|1,000 MB/s
|Random Read
|45,000 IOPS
|80,000 IOPS
|100,000 IOPS
|Unknown
|Random Write
|75,000 IOPS
|130,000 IOPS
|140,000 IOPS
|Unknown
|Endurance
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Warranty
|5-Years
|5-Years
|5-Years
|5-Years
For many of our readers, the SX8000 128GB is off the table. The drive fails to outperform premium and even some mainstream SATA products in three of the four important corners of performance. The 256GB and larger products surpass the limits of SATA and deliver true NVMe performance. The SX8000 1TB drive is the fastest across the board, at least for the data we managed to find in the datasheet. It will not ship until later this year, when IMFT perfects the manufacturing process enough to allow more 3D die to stack in packages.
The XPG SX8000 joins a growing number of entry-level and mainstream SSDs. This category will grow exponentially in 2017 when NVMe starts to outsell SATA products in the upgrade market.
http://forums.evga.com/EVGA-X99-Classified-NVMERAM-DriveRAIDSATA-III-SSD-Game-Load-Times-m2556132.aspx
This thing should be really cheap. But even in that case there is no point to choose it over 130$-priced 960 EVO.
"true NVMe performance", and "NVMe starts to outsell SATA". NVMe is an apple and SATA is an an orange.. or more appropriately a stem.
This should be "SATA vs PCIe 2.0 x4" or "NVMe vs AHCI".
http://www.anandtech.com/show/9396/samsung-sm951-nvme-256gb-pcie-ssd-review
In the future we will combine SATA and NVMe in one large group but there are not enough low-cost NVMe products to make the merge just yet. They are coming, the Adata SX8000 may be one of the NVMe SSDs priced at premium SATA levels but at this time we don't have pricing info.
As far as U.2 in the client space, I think it is dead. It will go down as only mildly more successful than SATA Express. If Intel had a M.2 controller a year ago then I don't think we would have ever had the U.2 spec on consumer motherboards. It was designed for enterprise rackmount systems with dedicated drive sleds. It works great for that purpose but in consumer systems the cable is out of place, and companies have to cool hardware the same hardware with a smaller footprint. That costs more money and requires more cooling from the system.
That is not to say we will never see a new consumer-facing U.2 SSD. Personally I like the adapters and the ability to utilize enterprise SSDs on consumer boards. SCSI and SAS controllers were always expensive and usually suffered from compatability issues with some motherboards.
It actually means a hell of alot... we don't need to have the fastest as the difference just isn't here, and with a good number of games, we just need a properly defragged hard drive. Still considering getting a 512gb ssd for games that i play allot or the odd fallout 4, but my 4tb seems to do the job just fine.
That was done with a stopwatch, and he didn't even ensure prefetch was disabled/enabled. It was done so poorly you can dismiss it outright. That said, load times don't matter. The improvements from an NVME SSD are not going to be easily measured but felt and measurable with a proper benchmarking (which is not easy, which is why few to none are doing it). If you're feeding a lot of texture information off the drive and other things are also requesting the drive, you'll see a significant difference in how the game runs.
There's a lot of bad or imperfect benchmarks out there, but faster is always better. Buy the best you can afford because every bit counts as it ages. Anyone buying a SSD today should at least get an NVME model. There's no reason not to.