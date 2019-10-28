Adobe Will Stay in Venezuela After All

Adobe said earlier this month that U.S. sanctions would force it to suspend its Creative Cloud service in Venezuela. Its customers in Venezuela got some good news today, however, because the company announced it's received permission from the U.S. government to continue offering its service in the country, despite the restrictions.

Adobe originally said it had to deactivate accounts in Venezuela because of Executive Order 13884. The vendor told users in Venezuela that they'd have until October 28 to download files managed via Creative Cloud, Lightroom, Document Cloud or Adobe Spark; otherwise the documents would be deleted.

A week later, Adobe said that it would be able to offer refunds, provided the subscription was purchased directly from its website. It also told us that it was "working with our partners on the same" arrangement. Adobe would continue to operate Behance, a social platform for creative professionals, in Venezuela as well.

Now it's published a blog post about its ability to stay in Venezuela.

"After discussions with the U.S. government, we’ve been granted a license to provide all of our Digital Media products and services in Venezuela. With this update, we’re sharing that users can continue to access the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud portfolio, and all of their content, as they did before. If you lost access to premium services, they will be restored within a week," it says.

Adobe also updated its FAQ article regarding accounts in Venezuela. The company said subscribers who received refunds will be given free access to the same services for 90 days and that it "will contact you mid-November with any steps you need to take to renew your subscription." There shouldn't be any interruption to its services, and Adobe didn't put an end date on its agreement with the U.S. government.