Autonomous Raspberry Pi Rover Wins First Place in Robot Contest

Congratulations to maker Greg Flurry on his prize-winning autonomous Raspberry Pi rover. It's totally portable and uses a variety of sensors for independent navigation.

The rover has three main abilities: localization to find its current location, navigation to determine an optimal path to travel and locomotion, which moves the rover along a predetermined path.

The robot relies on a Raspberry Pi 3 B as the main board. Flurry said he picked this model because it much less power hungry than the Raspberry Pi 4, yet is more powerful than a Raspberry Pi Zero.

Making the rover mobile is a 6000 mAh battery. Meanwhile, the chassis comes from a customized Scout Robot Chassis kit from ServoCity.

Flurry entered the autonomous rover in the official 2020 Robot Contest for Instructables, and it won, scoring the maker the first-place prize, a $500 Amazon gift card.