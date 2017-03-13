'They Shall Not Pass' Expansion Arrives Tomorrow For 'Battlefield 1' Premium Pass Owners

Battlefield 1 fans are going to get some new content tomorrow. DICE finally revealed that the game’s first premium expansion, titled “They Shall Not Pass,” will be available on March 14 for Premium Pass members.

The new content focuses on the French army during the Battle of Verdun, and the expansion’s name comes from the slogan used by French forces as a rallying cry against the enemy. The expansion includes four maps based in France: Verdun, Fort Vaux, Rupture, and Soissons. There’s also a new game mode called Frontlines, which is a fusion of Conquest and Rush, which are two existing modes within Battlefield 1.

You’ll also have a new Elite Class to try called the Trench Raider, as well as more powerful weapons and vehicles to use such as the Siege Howitzer the Assault Tank Gun, respectively. There’s also new behemoth to control--a massive tank called the Char 2C. You can actually see all three in action in the trailer above.

Even if you didn’t purchase the expansion, an update is still available to all players. DICE said that it has “several benefits” for players, one of which is the ability to spectate matches that use the new content. That way, you can see for yourself if it’s worth the money.

With early availability to Premium Pass players starting tomorrow, the rest of the Battlefield 1 community can expect to join the fray in about two weeks. The Premium Pass is available for $50, and it also includes early access to the studio’s other planned expansions which are called “In the Name of the Tsar,” “Turning Tides,” and “Apocalypse.”