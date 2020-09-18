Build A Raspberry Pi Cyberdeck With This Quick Kit

Raspberry Pi cyberdecks are all-in-one devices inspired by cool, hacker-like sci-fi tropes from modern media. They're one of the most popular projects for Pi enthusiasts. If you want to create one yourself, you now have the option to get started with the Raspberry Pi Quick Kit by Jay Doscher. We recently covered his 3D printable cyberdeck project.

This cyberdeck project is designed to house the components inside of a Pelican 1150 case. The hardware is secured using three large 3D printed pieces. You can 3D-print them yourself or, as of this week, order them in a kit from Doscher's store on back7 .

The Pelican case comes in multiple colors. The back7 store offers matching kits in orange, gray and black, printed in PETG. You will still need to order the rest of the hardware for the build. This includes components like USB ports, an Ethernet panel, the Pelican case and a Raspberry Pi module. Jay recommends using a Raspberry Pi 4 4GB edition.

Once you've acquired all of the parts, it only takes about 30 minutes to assemble the final build. Most of the pieces are plugged or are screwed into place—no drilling required.